Government foresees difficulties with new TSE inspector

The Palácio do Planalto received signs that the new inspector of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), minister Mauro Campbell, should follow the same line as the current Luiz Felipe Salomão and conduct the administrative inquiry that determines whether the live of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party ) that attacked electronic voting machines hurt electoral legislation.

The assessment that reached Bolsonaro’s interlocutors is that Campbell will keep the hard line against the president.

This week, the transition between them in the TSE’s internal affairs department has already started. Instructor judges who assist Campbell in the Superior Court of Justice began to have access to the investigation files, which are being processed under secrecy. He formally takes over the internal affairs office on October 30th.

He is a graduate of the Public Ministry, a characteristic that generally makes judges more punitive in relation to their peers. STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, for example, has the same origin.

For this reason, the government’s tendency for victory in rejecting the removal of Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket, as shown by CNN, is not expected to turn into an easy life expectancy for the government in court.

The first assessment that reached Planalto is that Campbell embraced the idea developed by the Judiciary top that it is necessary to keep Bolsonaro under siege after the confrontation he carried out with ministers from the TSE and the STF.

More than that, he would have told interlocutors that the president’s situation in the inquiry is difficult. At the limit, it can lead to the challenge of the registration of Bolsonaro’s candidacy due to early electoral propaganda, abuse of power and attack on the fairness of the electoral process.

The government has already provided clarifications within the inquiry. The deputy chief for legal affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, Pedro Cesar Sousa, is in charge of the defense. But there is beginning to be a debate within the government if it is necessary for this defense to be expanded and the Attorney General of the Union help and even private law.

Wanted, Mauro Campbell told the CNN who has not yet had access to the records.