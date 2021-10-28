Government holds the first public hearing of the new Maracanã concession | Rio de Janeiro



Maracanã – Photo: Disclosure

MaracanãPhoto: Disclosure

Published 10/27/2021 19:59

Rio – The State Government held, this Wednesday, the first public hearing to present the proposal for a public notice for the new Maracanã concession. The process has an unprecedented model in the country. The goal is for Maracanã to remain an important sports center in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The public hearing, which took place at the Guanabara Palace, was led by members of the technical team of the Civil House Secretariat. Representatives of Rio de Janeiro clubs participated, in addition to members of companies interested in the concession, society and entities linked to the sport. At the meeting, they answered questions and made suggestions about the process.

“This concession process is being carried out with all the transparency that the Maracanã complex needs and deserves, following all legal deadlines. Therefore, the importance of a broad dialogue with all interlocutors in this process and with civil society. More than that. A sports center, Maracanã is a symbol of tourism in the State of Rio and Brazil, a relic of our history,” said Governor Cláudio Castro.

The proposal for modeling the notice foresees a minimum of 70 football games at Maracanã and sports events at Maracanãzinho. The dispute will be in a single lot and the concession period is 20 years, extendable for another five.

Since the last day 06/10, the government has made public consultation available for the concession. At this stage, the society can consult information about the modeling and make suggestions. All data are available on the portal https://www.concessaomaracana.rj.gov.br.