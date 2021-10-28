Government of MG signs a billion-dollar debt settlement agreement with municipalities – Policy

Government of Minas will settle debt in installment payment in 98 installments (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) signed this Thursday morning (October 28) the term of agreement between the State Executive and the municipalities of Minas Gerais regarding the transfer of health funds, delayed since 2009. $6.8 billion and start to be paid in December 2021 .

The agreement was signed after a conciliation between the government and the Minas Gerais Association of Municipalities (AMM), mediated by the General Attorney of Justice of the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG). Zema stated that the objective of his gesture is, above all, “to tidy up the house” to place Minas in a prominent place.

“Since the first day of our government, which is now completing 34 months, our goal has been to balance the books, tidy up the house so that Minas Gerais returns to being the state that has always given us so much pride, but which in recent years had, In a way, if deviated from the great objective, which is a more prosperous, fairer society”, he said.

The debt will be settled in 98 installments, and the first payment will take place in December this year, with a transfer of R$ 400 million. Zema admits that the debt made municipal management difficult in the 853 cities of Minas Gerais and hopes that this type of delay will not be repeated.

“We are here, I would say, in a way, closing a chapter with the municipalities, a chapter that concerns doubts incurred in the previous administration and not honored and that caused a lot of damage to the mayors. I know that many mayors got sick, had depression, resigned and even committed suicide, I know that you spent the worst moments of your lives with this lack of resources, and what we want for Minas Gerais is exactly to prevent this from happening again,” he said.

The agreement signing event, at the MPMG headquarters in Belo Horizonte, was attended by various authorities and political agents, such as deputies and mayors. President of AMM, responsible for representing the cities of Minas Gerais in this long collection, Julvan Lacerda also celebrated the signing of the term.

“This is a problem that has been dragging on for many years, it is not a problem of yesterday, a problem that has been going on for many years, and we are here today finding a solution. And I have been telling the mayors that it is more than the solution to the backwardness that we are receiving the government’s commitment to, from now on, not delay any further,” he said.

“We had to give the government time to organize the house, give it a structured structure, and then start paying. We had this sensitivity of waiting and confident that the solution would come, and today the solution is coming,” completed Julvan, about the wait for the agreement to be signed by the current government, which will complete three years of work at the end of 2021.

The Attorney General of Justice of Minas Gerais, Jarbas Soares Jnior, also highlighted the government’s work in signing the term that guarantees the health budget to the municipalities. “The agreement concluded puts an end to a great stir experienced by the state of Minas Gerais. Governor Romeu Zema and his team, not of today, seek to solve the problems inherited, without losing their calm, without losing optimism and with great competence.”

“I hope, (Finance Secretary) Gustavo Barbosa, that this is the last big deal, because he doesn’t have the money to pay for so much anymore,” also joked Zema, as he addressed the signing of a new term. The adhesion to the agreement by the municipalities will be done by the Electronic Information System (SEI), and AMM will be responsible for contacting the mayors about the transfer of the installments.

Zema’s birthday with ‘cobrana’ flavor cake





Romeu Zema, former businessman and governor since 2019, turned 57 years old (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube MPMG.Official) At the end of the ceremony, those present sang Happy Birthday to Romeu Zema. The governor of Minas Gerais turns 57 on this Wednesday. The Araxaense won a birthday cake and blew out the candle in a relaxed moment. Before that, however, Zema demanded that the Assembly approve the project to adhere to the Fiscal Recovery Regime.

“I have always been of the view that we cannot be exposed to external risks, to unmanageable risks. And with the adhesion to the Tax Recovery Regime, the state will know exactly how much it will pay in the next 30 years with regard to those over R$ 30 billion that are overdue, that we are in default before the Union,” he said.

The aforementioned text officially arrived at ALMG on October 6th of this year. Zema considers the adhesion to be a solution for the government of Minas to restructure itself and be able to pay the billion-dollar debt with the Union, also inherited from previous administrations. Currently, a series of injunctions in the Federal Supreme Court (SRF) prevents the collection from being made in a single manner.

“It is worth remembering that these R$30 billion were not paid today because we have injunctions, but everyone here knows that depending on an injunction that is extremely dangerous, it can fall at any time. So, anyone, any company, any self-respecting institution needs to work with predictability, without predictability in the future,” added the governor.