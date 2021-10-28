Government releases new PIS/Pasep withdrawal. see who has the right

Caixa Econômica Federal released PIS/Pasep quotas for all citizens who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988. The withdrawal can be carried out until June 1, 2025.

This possibility came as a result of the accumulated R$ 22.8 million that have not yet been withdrawn. This amount remained in the account, since at that time it was only possible to withdraw the PIS/Pasep in cases of serious illness, retirement or when the citizen completed 70 years of age.

It turns out that, through the Federal Constitution of 1988, the contributions of the workers started to be destined to the Worker’s Support Fund (FAT), which is responsible for the payments of the PIS/Pasep.

It is noteworthy that the withdrawal of these quotas will not be possible for those who started to contribute as of October 4, 1988.

How to make the withdrawal?

Redemption of PIS/Pasep quotas for the years 1971 to 1988 can be carried out through Caixa’s Self-Service Centers, or at lottery units through the Citizen Card and password. This option is for withdrawals of up to R$3,000.

In the case of those who have more than R$3,000 to withdraw, or who do not have a Citizen Card, or an account with Caixa Econômica, the path is the same. All you have to do is go to any branch of the cashier with an official identification document with a photo (RG, Work Card, etc.).

A third situation unfolds when the holder who would be entitled to the shares has already died. In this case, the heirs must go to a Caixa branch with the death certificate or inventory to withdraw the PIS/Pasep.

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, around 10 million can carry out the redemption. It is worth emphasizing that the quotas differ from the PIS/Pasep allowance, they are two distinct modalities, it is important not to confuse them.