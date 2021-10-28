Governor will sanction this Wednesday and publish in the fifth law that makes the use of masks more flexible in RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The Government of Rio de Janeiro informed that the governor Cláudio Castro will sanction this Wednesday (27) the law that makes the use of masks more flexible and regulates of face protection against Covid in the state.

According to the government’s press office, the decision will be published in the Official Gazette on Thursday (28). The approval of the bill by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), in a single discussion, was on Tuesday (27).

After the sanction, the State Department of Health (SES) will publish, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette on Thursday, a recommendation to municipalities. To make the mask more flexible, city halls must follow the criteria of social distancing, open and closed environment, vaccination percentage of the population, carrying out test events, in addition to other criteria.

In the capital, there is already a decree published, since Tuesday, which will take effect as soon as the state regulations are published in the Official Gazette.

What becomes valid in the capital

The municipal regulation enacted on Tuesday (see the full decree) depends on the state regulation for real. Therefore, as soon as the state text is published in the Official Gazette, on Thursday, the following measures will apply in the capital:

masks are no longer mandatory in open areas

in open areas nightclubs, concert halls & a dance floor can work with 50% of capacity

can work with of capacity they are sports competitions released in gyms and stadiums , but the audience needs to present vaccine passport or PCR test done at least 48 hours before the event

, but the audience needs to present or done at least 48 hours before the event When 75% of the population is with the complete vaccination schedule, the masks will be mandatory in public transport and in health units.

Criteria to abolish the use of masks in the capital

Member of the Scientific Committee of the Municipality of Rio, the infectious disease specialist Alberto Chebabo, from UFRJ, explained to g1 that the agency was based on two criteria to reach the percentage of 65% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule to abolish the use of masks in open places:

That the capital had a favorable epidemiological scenario — with fewer serious cases, deaths and hospitalizations;

— with fewer serious cases, deaths and hospitalizations; Technical studies from other countries, like England and the United States, which abolished the use of the accessory even with a smaller percentage.