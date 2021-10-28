Gran Turismo 7 will have more than 400 cars, reveals new video

Gran Turismo 7 will offer “more than 400 cars” for the player to collect, among models from the past, present and even concepts from the future. The information was released in a new video with some more scenes from the game:

The trailer appears as part of a series of “behind the scenes” but doesn’t delve too deeply into the game’s development. In the video, we see Kazunori Yamauchi talking about the game, the CEO of Polyphony Digital, in charge of the development of Gran Turismo 7.

Yamauchi talks about the importance of collecting cars in car culture, and comments that the new game in the series is not only special for its gameplay and graphics, but for the incredible number of cars available. The impression is really that the video was made with the sole intention of announcing the 400 cars in the new Gran Turismo.

“There are over 400 cars in the game, and some of the most fascinating cars in auto history are included in Gran Turismo 7.” – declares the executive during the video.

Gran Turismo 7 is slated for release on March 4, 2022. After being initially announced for PS5 only, the game will also be out on PS4. Following Sony’s new intergenerational gaming policy, those who purchase the standard version of the game on PS4 can then upgrade to the PS5 version at an additional $10 cost.