Grazi Massafera is seen with a new affair at Fortaleza Airport; see photo – Zoeira

The actress Grazi Massafera was seen with the new affair, the director Alexandre Machafer, at the Fortaleza International Airport, late this Wednesday morning (27). According to a publication by columnist Leo Dias, who released the information, the two have been together since the month of October.

The boy, who is also a film producer, is a friend of Marcella, one of Grazi’s friends. Also according to the columnist, the two may have met through common contact and have constantly interacted in the social networks in recent weeks.

Subtitle: Grazi and Alexandre were seen early this Wednesday afternoon (27) Photograph: disclosure

So far, another coincidence that links the two is the fact that Alexandre’s mother started following Grazi on Instagram. In addition, the actress’ nieces would also be following him on social media.

Grazi has been single since August, when the end with Caio Castro has been confirmed. When talking about the breakup, she was brief. “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time to go apart. What I can say now is that we ended our story,” he revealed.

At the movies

Born in Niterói, Alexandre is 39 years old and moved at 19 to Campos, in Norte Fluminense. There, he would study Administration, but gave up to audition for actors in Rio de Janeiro.

Alexandre still graduated from a professional course at CAL (Casa de Artes de Laranjeiras), but embarked on a career as director of movies and webseries of the Cesgranrio Foundation.