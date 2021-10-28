Grêmio solves in the first half, thrashes Ceará and conquers Brasileirão de Aspirantes

Grêmio needed only 45 minutes to resolve the situation and get one more title in the youth categories. This Wednesday afternoon, at the Arena, he applied 4-1 in Ceará, with all the goals in the first half, and won the unprecedented title of Brazilian Champion of Aspirants, in the under-23 category.

In the first play of the match, Grêmio dismantled Ceará’s 2-1 advantage. In the first minute, Bitelo took advantage of an error when leaving Ceará and scored 1-0.

At this point, with the match going to penalties, it didn’t take long for the visitors’ reaction. At 3 minutes, after a counterattack from the right, Hélio Borges tried the cross, and the ball swerved in Grêmio’s defense before dying in the back of the net for a draw.

At 14, Pedro Lucas made a good opening for Wesley, and Grêmio put the ball on the crossbar. The defense of Ceará was hampered and, in the rebound, Jonathan Varela was well placed to, with his head, put the Tricolor in advantage and equal the score of the first game.

The third goal was scored by Elias. Once again, after Ceará’s defense failed, Vini Paulista took off and hit the goalkeeper’s defense. On the rebound, the center forward scored 3 to 1 for the Tricolor.

The fourth goal came out in a perfect counterattack. Again with Elias, pulling the play at speed, he moved forward until he had room to open for Pedro Lucas. With tranquility and showing a lot of experience despite his 19 years, he set the marker.

In the second stage, due to the advantage, Grêmio slowed down. And he was even pressured, with Ceará creating chances and giving work to the Tricolor goalkeeper. Despite this, the team maintained the advantage to win the title.





This was Grêmio’s first title in the category, which had already been runner-up in 2019. And it is the third title of Rio Grande do Sul, champion with Inter in 2017 and at Gre-Nal in 2019.