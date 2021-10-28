Grêmio thrashes Ceará at the Arena and wins the title of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes | soccer

After losing the first game of the final 2-1, Grêmio had a devastating first half on Wednesday afternoon, thrashing Ceará 4-1 in the Arena and winning the title of Brasileirão de Aspirantes 2021. Bitello, Jonatha Varela , Elias and Pedro Lucas scored for the Gauchos, while Hélio Borges discounted.

With the stadium gates open to an audience of 1,500 people, Grêmio wasted no time. Right in the first minute, Bitello received the ball in the goalkeeper’s face and kicked it across to make it 1-0. The celebration in the Arena chairs was short-lived, and Hélio Borges equalized in the sequence, trying to cross and count on a deflection in the defense.

1 of 1 Players celebrate one of the goals in the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA Players celebrate one of the goals in the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

At 13, the hosts were once again ahead in a quick counterattack, which ended in the crossbar under Vini Paulista’s goal and Jhonata Varela headed in the rebound. The result took the decision to penalties, but Grêmio decided to decide even before the break.

At 30, the team pressured Ceará on the outskirts of midfield, stole the ball, and it reached Vini Paulista, who kicked it across. The goalkeeper partially palmed, and Elias, the competition’s top scorer, swerved to make the third. At 41, Elias rolled to Pedro Lucas, on good terms, to mark the fourth.