GTA Trilogy: video details the game’s graphical evolution; check out!

Rockstar revealed last week the first video of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. Despite the revelation of the graphics of the remasters of GTA III, vice city and San Andreas, a lot of people complained that there wasn’t such a big leap in quality between the classic titles and the new ones.

A YouTube channel decided, however, to make a more detailed analysis of the improvements to show that the upcoming game is actually much better looking than the originals. The work was done by the channel ENXGMA, which showed changes in aspects such as environment, explosion effects, lighting, reflections and more.

The production shows, for example, that one of the most drastic changes took place in the characters. In GTA Trilogy, the models are much more cartoony than the PlayStation 2 originals. Check out the full video below.

In New GTA III a notable improvement is regarding lighting and details. In the scene where there is a subway passing by, you can see that the rail is more real and that the trees in the scenery look more like a 3D model.

In Vice City, the channel’s content producers ENXGMA show that buildings have gained better textures. The palm trees, so present in the game, were also remodeled and look much more real.

So, what did you think of the reconstruction of classic games? are excited to play GTA The Trilogy? Leave your opinion in the comments section below! Remembering that the title arrives on November 11 for consoles and PC.