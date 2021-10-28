Gui Araujo gives Marina the first piece of cake

On the day’s birthday, Gui Araujo won a special cake to celebrate his 34th birthday and made a point of thanking Marina Ferrari, his ex-affair in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), with the first piece as a thank you for making the cake.

Right after the pedestrians sang the traditional “Happy Birthday” song, Marina was the first person to hug Gui Araujo and wished him his congratulations:

Congratulations, all the best and best wishes. May God bless you so much.

Afterwards, Gui Araujo cut the cake to share with the confinement colleagues and Aline Mineiro praised Marina Ferrari for giving the pleasure.

If it wasn’t for Ma to bake this cake, huh!

“Oh, that’s why you were a cook today?” asked the digital influencer, surprised. “So, the first piece goes to you,” completed the pawn.

Marina got a hug, the cake from her ex-affair in “A Fazenda 2021” and thanked him:

Thanks. Thank you so!

Finally, Gui Araujo took another piece of cake and raised it towards the cameras to dedicate to his family, friends and fans.

I wanted to offer it to my family. Here, Mom. Family, piece for you. Longing. When I get back, we’ll celebrate again.

Romance Did Not Engage in “The Farm 13”

Marina Ferrari and Gui Araujo engage in romance at the beginning of their confinement, even exchanging kisses at parties. However, the pawn ended up moving away from the participant for still having his head in a ‘forbidden novel’ that he lived before the confinement:

It’s in my head, right. I don’t have a head for it, I like it so fucking much, but my head is out there, you know? It’s in a person I don’t even have, so you have an idea how messed up my mind is. It’s a person I don’t even know if he’s waiting for me, if he likes me, if he’s with someone else. I had a fucking forbidden romance out there. Nobody can know even inside here. You keep wanting to know an answer.

In conversation with Gui, Marina disapproved of his departure and regretted that the relationship did not progress with the daily contact.

“For me it’s also difficult because I’ve created affection for you and, at the same time, I can’t even know,” said Marina Ferrari.

Now, Marina and Tiago live together as friends and so far the subject of the romance they lived has left the agenda.

