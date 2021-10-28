Hackers confirm Venezuela shelters Hezbollah terrorists – News

A group of hackers from Venezuela, called Team HDP, hacked into the servers of the country’s General Directorate of Military Counter-Espionage and discovered an alleged link between the government of dictator Nicolás Maduro and terrorists from the Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon. The information is from the newspaper Israel Hayon.

Once inside the socialist government system, hackers discovered that members of Hezbollah live freely in the country, under the protection of Maduro’s allies. The Israeli publication highlights that for years intelligence teams from Western countries warned that terrorists were living on Venezuelan soil.

One of Iran’s main allies in South America, Venezuela is known for providing refuge to terrorists and members of armed guerrillas. Even the former vice president and current Venezuelan oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, is involved with the Lebanese terrorist group.

In 2017, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on El Aissami for linking to money laundering crimes and facilitating drug trafficking. Two years later, he was placed on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement list of top wanted.

what hackers discovered

The hackers emphasized that the operation to break into government servers had the participation of former state intelligence agents.

The data leak revealed that the terrorists entered Venezuelan soil as Spanish students, with the approval of the government, through “educational programs to stimulate the language” via Isla Margarita, a tourist paradise in the country.

The suspects are apparently involved in arms and drug trafficking, as well as money laundering to finance terrorism. Many are members of the Maklad family, originally from the village of As-Suwayda in southwest Syria, near the Jordanian border.

Jalal Maklad, for example, is described as “involved in the cocaine trade, trafficking in strategic minerals and financing international terrorism.” He resided in the Venezuelan state of Nueva Esparta.

Rabbi Maklad, another suspect, has links to the sale of cocaine and strategic minerals, trafficking in women and minors, and money laundering to finance terrorism. According to the report, he “is one of the chiefs of organized crime with commercial ties in Colombia.”

A third man, named Majdi Maklad, is also linked to the cocaine trade and trafficking in arms and ammunition.

Hayyan al-Matthani, another agent that appears in the database, is active in the community and resides in Nueva Esparta. He was involved in similar crimes and in the arms and ammunition trade with the British Virgin Islands and Dutch islands in the Caribbean.

A source on Isla Margarita told the Israeli newspaper that he personally knew some of the individuals named in the report, adding that active military intelligence agents contributed to the data leak.

“The Maklad family has lived there for four generations, but ties with Hezbollah were established not long ago,” the source guarantees. “They are the sole owners of the local airport in Santiago Marinho” and “have direct links with the Minister of Petroleum, El Aissami. They are very protected and do not leave the island. It’s their kingdom, and they have immunity,” reveals the source.

Iran and Venezuela maintain close ties. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently announced that the two countries would soon sign a 20-year strategic agreement. An Iranian-flagged oil tanker carrying 2 million barrels of heavy oil supplied by Venezuela’s state-owned PDVSA left the South American country last week.