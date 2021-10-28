HBO Max launches in the week (10/27/2021)

It’s the last days of October and releases on HBO Max don’t stop. Warner’s streaming platform receives a fair amount of news every day, and to keep you informed about all new movies and new series, the Canaltech lists all the news and hints on what you can watch to get the most out of your subscription.

In keeping with its policy of making unreleased movies available just days after they opened in theaters, HBO Max made available to its subscribers the latest film starring action movie icon Clint Eastwood. In Cry Male: The Path to Redemption, the 91-year-old star plays a horse breeder and former rodeo star who takes on a very different job from what he’s used to doing: helping a young man flee Mexico to Texas, far away from Mexico. alcoholic mother. On this journey, the two become friends and the old knight sees the ideal opportunity to redeem himself, teaching him what it means to be a good man.

The HBO Max movie catalog also got some nice additions from the thriller and horror genre in celebration of Halloween. And there are from promising options to very dubious ones, but that we love and don’t miss watching for nothing. In this footprint, one of the highlights is Polaroid: Instant Death, horror whose plot, as the name well suggests, is tied to a cursed snapshot camera – yes, a cursed camera! The artifact is found by two friends, who soon realize that everyone who is photographed ends up dying quite violently. Now they will have to find a way to end the curse and prevent more people from dying. Bizarre, just the way we like it.

Another addition that contemplates the horror and suspense genres was the movie Strangers. More down to earth, the feature, starring Liv Tyler, tells the story of a couple who travel to a vacation home, but their rest is interrupted when the place is invaded by three masked strangers. To make matters worse, they take pleasure in terrorizing the couple more and more. Pretty basic plot, right? Well, know that the film was inspired by the murders committed by the Mason Family and the novel Helter Skelter.

For series fans, HBO Max has mainly brought new seasons of highly acclaimed productions. Darling of the public and critics, insecure It has just received its fifth and final season in the streaming catalog – and no wonder: the production stands out for denouncing racial problems and African-American issues with very real and uncomfortable examples that happen in the daily lives of friends Issa and Moly .

Closing the round of tips on what to watch on HBO Max this week, the streaming platform released the third season of batwoman. And what calls the most attention is not even the debut of the new episodes themselves, but the timing of the release: at the same time that Ruby Rose, former protagonist of the series, detonates The CW and exposes precarious working conditions, negligence and accidents in the production film sets. The shack has been dragging on for days and has gained even more attention after an assistant producer dismissed the actress and called her “terrible” and “dictator” and Warner joined the fray to defend actor Dougray Scott after he was accused of abuse. For a lot of people, there’s no better publicity than a backstage brawl, and that’s what season 3 of Batwoman has had.

In addition to these tips, there is much more news for you to enjoy on HBO Max. Below, Canaltech lists all the streaming platform releases this week, all properly linked. So your only job is to choose what to watch and hit play. Take a good look and enjoy!

