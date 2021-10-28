Health Department presents a balance of actions to promote women’s comprehensive health – PJF Portal

Pink October is the month for preventing and combating breast cancer and cervical cancer, but, in addition, the Health Department (SS) of the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF) works to ensure that women’s health is focus of attention throughout the year and in all aspects that involve the feminine. Based on this, throughout the month, the SS undertook several actions with the objective of preventing and raising awareness about women’s health. The activities took place in several Basic Health Units (UBS) in the city, such as clinical breast exams; request for mammograms; cervical cytopathological collections; carrying out preventives; lectures on healthy living habits; debate round about sexual health; among other actions.

The entire program was designed to serve women assisted by the public network and to make them aware of the importance of self-care and also about various diseases, not only those related to cancer, as usually happens during the month of October. Currently, prevention and early diagnosis are the main ways to mitigate the impacts generated by the discovery of a disease. For this, it is important that there is a change in behavior and that there is constant vigilance over one’s own health.

We are strengthening the implementation of comprehensive actions to assist women, not limiting themselves to maternal health or illnesses associated with the biological reproduction process, including sexual rights and gender issues; mental health; chronic degenerative diseases and cancer; dimensions of human rights and issues related to citizenship, the social environment and sexual and domestic violence, explains Jarlcia Antonieta Rossoni, a nurse at the Department of Development and Health Care (DDAS).

As a way to provide the experience for all users, the Basic Health Units (UBSs) will extend the activities carried out until November. The waiting rooms with guidelines on different cares for women’s health have been a differential, in addition to information on the prevention of breast and uterine cervix cancer, providing a relaxed environment with the sound of violin, live music and coffee break, emphasized Jarlcia.

The entire process aimed at the care provided by primary care is important, as it allows other health services not to be overloaded with demands that did not go through the proper care beforehand.

health all year

It is important to emphasize that, despite the development of different activities during October, the construction of women’s health is routinely carried out, throughout the year, through small actions that promote physical and also mental health.

Therefore, the City of Juiz de Fora (PJF) launched, at the beginning of the month, the campaign For the Life of All Women, which seeks to strengthen the women’s health care network at all levels and throughout the year. The actions developed within the campaign are the result of articulation between the Secretariat of Health (SS) and other portfolios in the municipality.

In the same direction proposed by the campaign, good examples of this association were the Clothesline Solidário, which, through the availability of clothing items, sought to raise the self-esteem of the women who participated in the event; and the action aimed at serving Demlurb servants and users assisted by Casa da Mulher. The objective was really the prevention of breast cancer and cervical cancer. For this, all underwent gynecological consultation with service doctors in partnership with universities and colleges. These patients were examined with a complete gynecological consultation and within this service the breast was evaluated and the preventive performed and, within the criteria, some were referred for mammography, explains Andra Lanziott, supervisor of the Department of Women’s Health.

The elaboration, execution and evaluation of comprehensive care to women’s health through the campaign For the lives of all women is contributing and guiding the expansion of the focus, breaking the boundaries of sexual and reproductive health and leading us to reach all aspects of women’s health. The initial fruit is being representative, as the women are participative and adhered to the actions developed in the care of the UBS, complements the DDAS nurse.