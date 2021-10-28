Heineken evaluates increasing price of beers in Brazil | Companies

Drink beer in Brazil it can get even more expensive. After Ambev announces drink price increase , now, the competitor Heineken says it analyzes a readjustment, given the volatile macroeconomic scenario.

“We are choosing assertive pricing and costing approaches across our markets to respond to this challenge,” wrote the global president of the Dutch brewer, Dolf van den Brink, in the earnings report.

Right after the announcement of the price increase by the owner of Brahma, Skol and Antarctica, last month, the Value contacted the Dutch manufacturer. At the time, Heineken said that it did not foresee price revisions in the last quarter of this year, that is, from October to December.

But it is not just price that is on the Dutch group’s radar. According to a Credit Suisse report, the fall of “mid-teens” (something between 12% and 15%) of the consolidated volume of Heineken beer in the country suggests that Ambev had a “strong gain” in market share. The most affected category remains the economic, whose volumes retreated 40%. In premium and intermediate labels, the main ones of the group, the growth was “strong”, in the words of the company, “outperforming the market”.

The numbers from July to September of Ambev, as well as of its parent company AB InBev, should be published in the early hours of this Thursday.

The market’s expectation is that there will be some retreat in volumes and that beer margins in Brazil remain under pressure. “We expect consolidated volumes to fall 2% year-on-year, driven primarily by an expected 5.7% year-on-year decline for beer in Brazil, although it is still 18% above third quarter 2019 levels, in a combination of growth beer industry and Ambev’s market share recovery during the pandemic,” wrote analysts at BTG Pactual.

BTG Pactual also estimates that the Ebitda margin (English acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stay at 30.3%, the lowest for a third quarter in at least two decades.

The company’s margin is an indicator closely monitored by the market. An analyst from another large bank pointed out that the expectation is that this indicator will continue under pressure, not only because of the increase in input costs, but also due to the increase in selling and administrative expenses.

“For many years, Ambev did not pay bonuses and lost talent,” says the analyst, noting that the company has been committed to retaining professionals and innovating formats, as is the case with the Ze Delivery, beverage delivery service to the end consumer.