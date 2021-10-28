Heineken’s results are good signs for Ambev’s 3rd quarter numbers, analysts point out

(Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

On the eve of disclosing its result, Ambev (ABEV3) had a good signal regarding its numbers to be released next Thursday (28), before the opening of the markets.

This Wednesday morning (27) was released the result of Heineken, which showed the impact of the overall sales volume of the Dutch company in Brazil.

Among the points, Bradesco BBI highlighted that the loss of priority for the company’s most economical portfolio to focus on premium brands in Brazil continues to impact overall volume, with total volumes decreasing.

Premium and mainstream portfolios grew strongly, outperforming the market average, and were driven by the continued momentum of the Heineken, Eisebahn, Devassa, Amstel and Tiger brands. Meanwhile, the first phase of expansion of the brewery’s capacity in Ponta Grossa (PR), dedicated to the premium, was successfully completed.

Heineken highlighted that its strategy of looking at premium brands in Brazil continues to impact total volumes in America. In Brazil, volumes for its leading brands, Heineken, Eisenbahn, Devassa and Amstel increased, but a drop of around 40% in its economic portfolio led to a decrease in total volumes of around 10% in the quarter compared to the previous year.

For Bradesco BBI, the results look marginally positive for Ambev, suggesting that Heineken continues to face capacity constraints that will likely negatively impact its total volumes in Brazil and that should benefit Ambev in market share in terms of volume (analysts estimate that volumes were stable ​​in the quarter).

“Our understanding is that, in the context of capacity constraints, Heineken’s total volumes are falling because the company is growing more in premium brands, which take longer to produce, than in economy brands. Although Heineken expanded a plant in the third quarter, we understand that the bottlenecks at its plant should only be significantly resolved in mid-2023, when the company should open a new plant in the state of Minas Gerais”, they assess.

Credit Suisse highlights the positive reading for Ambev regarding the drop in volume of Heineken in the quarter in Brazil. “In our team’s opinion, the numbers suggest a gain in participation”, assess the analysts.

At the highest of the day, ABEV3 shares rose 3.63%, to R$ 15.71, but eased the rise and, at 4:07 pm (Eastern time), operated with gains of around 1.25%, the R $15.35.

Do you want to learn to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related