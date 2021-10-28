Heirs of D. Pedro II issue a repudiation of ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’

Affirming that scenes from the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador” attack the honor of their families, the heirs of the Brazilian imperial family signed a repudiation note against the soap opera shown on Globo at 6 pm. In the note published on the official social networks of the family that lives in São Paulo and in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio de Janeiro, they accuse that the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcon “attack the honor of Dom Pedro II and make lying attacks against his memory”.

“At the call of friendly people and those who today constitute a strong monarchic current, we express, with just indignation, not only as their descendants and dynastic heirs, but also as Brazilians who truly love their Homeland and value its History, our repudiation of attacks TV Globo, through his soap opera ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’, against the honor of Emperor Dom Pedro II”, begins the note.

In the text, the heirs defend the monarch, who in the novel is played by Selton Melo: “Dom Pedro II was our best Head of State, whose good work in conducting public destinies in Brazil, over almost half a century of personal reign, is still felt today. Master of private customs known to be unblemished, the Emperor was also a model family man, pillar of the home, gentle and manly protector of his own”.

CRACKS AND INDIRECT REVOLT THE HEIRS

The biggest complaint of the Orleans and Bragança family is in relation to the authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcon. In the text of the plot, there are routinely indirect remarks to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in addition to the attitudes of Dom Pedro himself and the villain Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). Right-wing sympathizers, the Imperial Family supports the current government. Among the scenes that revolted the heirs of Dom Pedro II, there are passages in which Tonico says he would practice a crack, a corruption scheme in which oranges assume public positions and return part of their salary to the main boss for him to get rich illicitly.

“Globo has been systematically promoting, in recent decades, a true cultural revolution, characterized by the deconstruction of traditional patterns, the promotion of extravagance, amorality and the culture of chaos, and systematically denigrating our Nation”, says the note.

And he concludes: “The greatest biographer of Dom Pedro II is, without a doubt, the Brazilian people, who, almost 130 years after his death in the unjust and painful Exile, have not forgotten the great respectability, paternality and, above all, the Brazilianness of its figure. For this reason, he rejects the lying attacks against his memory. It is not surprising, therefore, that the telenovela is registering very weak ratings, to the great consternation of the station, as has been reported in the press”.

Published the networks of the organization Pró Monarquia, which represents them, the text is signed by six names: Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragança, Head of the Imperial House of Brazil and federal deputy (PSL/SP); Dom Bertrand de Orleans and Bragança, Prince Imperial of Brazil; Dom Antonio de Orleans and Bragança; Mrs. Christine de Orleans e Bragança; Dom Rafael de Orleans e Bragança and Dona Maria Gabriela de Orleans e Bragança

It is noteworthy that the monarchy no longer exists in Brazil. The novel “Nos Tempos do Imperador” is a work of fiction.

Questioned by the flux, the station did not comment on the subject until the end of this matter.

NOVEL SURROUNDED BY REVIEWS SINCE THE PREMIERE

On the last 26th of August, the flux warned: scenes from the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador” were not cool… the way the plot addresses slavery and racism even generated apologies from the author and growing criticisms on social networks, initiated in the premiere and that follow frantic, highlighted several mistakes pointed out in the plot. And now, officially, in the face of countless criticisms, the story will have scenes re-recorded.

With the input of the writer and researcher of Afro-Brazilian culture, Nei Lopes, in the team to provide advice, several chapters were revised. One of the sequences that will be remade involves Princess Isabel, who, in the second phase of the story, will be played by Giulia Gayoso.

The 6 pm plot will also be evaluated in a discussion group with viewers promoted by Globo online, due to the pandemic. The idea is to make more adjustments after the result comes out. the flux he had already pointed out that internal meetings were being held to try to rein in the harsh criticism that resulted in declining ratings.

FIRST CHAPTER I’VE TOLD WHAT YOU CAME

In the very first chapter, a group of enslaved blacks identified as Males invades a farm to free their peers. In the scene, men and women are decimated by the bush captains and their foremen. A black woman is shot in front of her son, capoeira blows are interrupted by a stab.

Black Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) is injured in this combat and is saved by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), white girl from a wealthy family, who despite being a descendant of the oppressor, immediately fell in the favor of the fugitive enslaved. He thanks the girl for saving his life and calls her an “angel”. It is already known that they will be a couple in the soap opera.

In another scene, the Countess of Barral (Mariana Ximenes) is greeted by smiling blacks on the farm when visiting a newborn baby.

In the skin of Dom Pedro II, Selton Melo plays a “humanized” character, who lets us forget that he didn’t abolish the enslaved. It could… The vision of the nation’s hero that the soap opera will try to print is not real. D. Pedro II was not even present at the signing of the Golden Law and his image is constructed as a counterpoint to the behavior of Pedro I. But it is another story…

SCENES BETWEEN PILAR AND SAMUEL WERE THE FLOWER

In August, a sequel caused an uproar on social media. In it, Pilar (Gariela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) talked about the possibility of her living with him in Little Africa. At one point, the two discussed the prejudice she could suffer for being white. A “brilliant” class in “reverse racism”, which is the way that those who do not understand racial issues justify an alleged practice of blacks against whites.

Little Africa, a real place, located in the center of Rio de Janeiro, is where the main marks left by the history of blacks in the city are located. It was the shelter and protection point for free blacks, ex-enslaved, and also fugitives.

