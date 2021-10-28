Highways: MG government opens public consultation for concession of 4 stretches – Economy

Between November 17th and December 1st, public hearings will be organized on the concession of the four lots (photo: Disclosure/Seinfra-MG)

The Government of Minas opened this Wednesday (10/27) a public consultation for the population to give their opinion on the process of granting four lots, approximately 1.5 thousand kilometers long, of the Highway Concession Program. Participation can be made for 45 days by clicking here.

The Highway Concession Program provides for the privatization of approximately 3,000 km of highway. The tracks of the four lots are located between Varginha and Furnas (432.8 km), São João del-Rei (452 ​​km), Lagoa da Prata and Itapecerica (442.9 km), and between Arcos and Patos de Minas (231. 3 km).

The project was structured with the support of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and has investments estimated at R$ 6.6 billion over the three decades of the concession. The Government of Minas expects to attract more than R$ 11 billion in private investments to expand the capacity and recover the highways, which are being structured in seven lots. The publication of the notice may take place until January and the auction until April 2022.

Program provides for a reduction in accidents



One of the problems to be solved with the program is the historical average of 599 accidents per year on highways in these four lots. According to the State Secretariat for Infrastructure and Mobility (Seinfra), this costs the state more than R$ 194 million annually.

In addition to generating more than 125 thousand jobs, it is estimated that with the concession, there will be a reduction of more than 250 accidents per year and savings of approximately R$83 million per year. According to Seinfra, the state government spends, annually, just on the highways directly under its responsibility, around R$ 366 million with fatal traffic accidents, R$ 698 million with injuries and even R$ 67 million with uninjured victims.

According to the Secretary of State for Infrastructure and Mobility, Fernando Marcato, “the road concessions are intended to meet the need for investments in transport infrastructure, essential for the development of Minas Gerais, in addition to improving safety and comfort conditions for the users.”

public hearings



Between November 17th and December 1st, public hearings will be organized. To follow up in person, it is necessary to register in advance by e-mail: [email protected] Seinfra emphasizes that the email must be sent by 6:00 pm on the business day prior to the hearing, in addition to containing full name, email address and the company/entity it represents.

The addresses of the places of the public hearings will be published later on the Seinfra website. There will also be live broadcasting of the meetings, on the same day and time, on Seinfra’s YouTube channel.

According to the superintendent of the BNDES’ Project Structuring area, Cleverson Aroeira, the opening of the public consultation for the concession of four more highway lots in Minas Gerais represents “an important milestone to expand private investment in the road sector and signals progress of the concessions program, which has the support of the BNDES Project Factory in the structuring of six lots”.

