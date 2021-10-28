Honda Civic in SUV format? Target would be Toyota Corolla Cross

Honda has been preparing the ground for the New CR-V, which arrives next year more electrified, gaining the e:HEV version and having as one of the destinations, the national market, in order to accompany Accord and possibly the New Civic .

But, it is not the CR-V on the agenda here, but the latter mentioned, the Civic 11. With an eye on the expansion seen with the Corolla Cross, Honda would be planning a new midsize SUV based on the platform of its midsize sedan, thus seeking to face the Toyota crossover.

The project would leave the new SUV in a position among the New HR-V, which kept its compact size at 4.32 m, but with a smaller footprint than the CR-V, which currently has 4.59 m. This indicates that the SUV will arrive with something around 4.45 m, thus taking the Corolla Cross with its 4.46 m.

For the purpose, a shortening of the platform, which has 2.735 m of wheelbase, is expected. If you cut 10 cm, it will be practically the same size as the Corolla Cross. In this project, the name would not have been defined yet, but it probably won’t be a “Civic Cross”, as Honda doesn’t have the same numbers philosophy that Toyota has for keeping its cars as the best sellers in the world.

An SUV-shaped Civic would have to incorporate elements of the sedan, if the name differs, Honda gets rid of this obligation, although it is more economical to keep some visual aspects of the current model, especially the dashboard and seats.

This would reduce development and production cost. Another aspect is that, unlike the Civic 11, the SUV based on it would have to be built in more places due to the higher demand for SUVs than sedans. Currently, the Civic 11 is scheduled to be made in the US, Canada, China and Japan.

In this case, let’s think about Thailand and India, but here Honda’s strategy would be to bet on the expensive second-generation HR-V. Sharing the P, L and K engines, as well as the hybrid e:HEV version, the new product would have good chances in the US and China. Here, he would be a good anti-Corolla Cross, Taos and Compass. Now, let’s wait to see what comes out of this…

