How can the PEC of court orders harm public school teachers?

Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

5 hours ago

Credit, federal Senate Photo caption, Approval of the PEC to be voted on by the Chamber may affect not only the market’s confidence, but public school teachers in states and municipalities

With the support of the government, the Chamber of Deputies should vote this Thursday (October 28) on a Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) that changes the rules of the so-called spending ceiling and creates new rules for the payment of court orders.

The measure is seen by specialists and opposition lawmakers as a maneuver by the government to open fiscal space and finance, among other things, the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a new social program. What few people know is that the approval of the PEC can affect not only the market’s confidence, but also public school teachers in states and municipalities.

Precatório are debts of the Federal Government with several types of creditors that the Court has already recognized and for which there is no possibility of appeal. Every year, courts across Brazil send a list of the precatório (debt) that the Union must pay. The controversy around the subject began in the second half of this year when the government began to look for ways to make room in the 2022 budget to finance a new social program, now called Auxílio Brasil.

The forecast is that the government should pay BRL 89.1 billion in court orders in 2022. The government has sought alternatives to avoid paying this amount, but has been encountering resistance in several sectors, especially from economic agents who criticize the measure and classify it as a kind of “default”.

Even so, the government supported the PEC nº 23/2021, which became known as the PEC dos Precatório. In practice, it makes room for next year’s budget in two ways. If it passes the House, it still needs to pass the Senate floor before being enacted and taking effect.

On the one hand, the proposal alters the form of correction of the government spending ceiling. Until now, the correction of the one-year ceiling was made by the inflation calculated by the IPCA between July and June of the previous year. The text by rapporteur Hugo Motta (MDB-PB) changes the rule and proposes correction for the period from January to December and retroactively to 2017, when the ceiling came into effect. According to data from the Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI), this change would open a spending margin for the federal government in R$47.4 billion.

The second part of the PEC is that changes the rules for the payment of court orders. And this is the one that could end up affecting teachers — possibly causing delays for state and municipal teachers in some places.

roll over the debt

In 2022, the government should pay BRL 89.1 billion, an increase of 64% compared to the amount forecast for 2021, which was BRL 54 billion. This growth was classified by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, as a “meteor” in public accounts.

The PEC provides for the establishment of an annual “ceiling” for the payment of court orders. In 2022, this amount would be R$41 billion. Considering the debt of BRL 89.1 billion, this would leave a total of BRL 48.1 billion open for the following year.

The problem is that of these BRL 89.1 billion, at least BRL 16 billion refer to debts that the Union has with the states of Bahia, Ceará, Pernambuco and Amazonas due to a government error in the transfer of funds from the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef), which was later replaced by the Fund for the Maintenance of Basic Education (Fundeb).

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The Union has debt with Bahia, Ceará, Pernambuco and Amazonas referring to the former Fundef

By law, the federal government should supplement the salary of public school teachers through Fundef. Some states and municipalities, however, sued the Union alleging that the calculation used by it to make the transfers was incorrect, causing losses.

The cases were taken to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which, in recent years, has been winning the case against the Union.

A 2020 law provides that 60% of the precatory amounts owed by the Union as payment of debts from the days of Fundef should be directed to teachers in the states and municipalities that receive the amounts.

The text of the PEC, however, provides mechanisms that make it difficult for these entities to receive the debts, which, ultimately, harms the teachers.

One of these mechanisms provides that if the debt is not paid within the ceiling established by the PEC, the creditor State or municipality can choose to receive it at the end of the following year with a discount of up to 40%. In practice, this could reduce the amount to be paid to teachers.

Another provision provides that the creditor who does not want to opt for the 40% discount can receive the debt within 10 years, which would also affect teachers.

A third mechanism is called “account matching”. In this case, the Union may propose to the creditor that the Union’s debt (precatório) be deducted from the total debts it may have with the federal government.

An example is that of the government of Bahia, which, in 2020, had a debt with the Union of R$5.3 billion. In May of this year, the STF won the Bahia government and ordered the Union to pay R$ 8.7 billion in court orders related to Fundef. If the PEC is approved, the federal government may propose a kind of debt reduction, which, in the end, would reduce the amount to be received by the State of Bahia, also affecting how much teachers would receive.

‘Everything or nothing’

For the president of the National Confederation of Education Workers (CNTE), Heleno Araújo, the PEC is “absurd” and allows the government to carry out welfare policy with resources that do not belong to it.

“The PEC is absurd and illegal. What the government wants is to take money that is not its own to carry out welfare policy in an election year. If this passes, it will undermine any confidence that it has in court decisions against the Union”, stated.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Government’s maneuver to change the spending ceiling is criticized by experts

The welfare policy Araújo refers to is the Auxílio Brasil program, launched by the government and which provides for the temporary payment of R$ 400 to people in extreme poverty. It is estimated that the benefit will serve 17 million families. The expectation was that the benefit would start to be paid from November this year, from the end of the emergency aid related to Covid-19.

The economist and founder and general secretary of the non-governmental organization Contas Abertas, Gil Castelo Branco, assesses the PEC as an electoral maneuver that could harm not only teachers, but the country as a whole.

“The PEC allows the ceiling to be overrun and compromises the market’s confidence in the country’s fiscal policy. The government went all-in with an eye on the elections. It’s bad for professors, who had an expectation of gain, but it’s also bad for the general population because this can cause a crisis that affects the economy,” said the economist.

Sought by BBC News Brasil, the Ministry of Economy sent a note stating that it would not comment on the matter.

Last week, however, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro, a change in the rules for the payment of court orders and in the correction of the spending ceiling.

“I said: ‘Look, we pierced the roof last year to provide health care. The economic effects on the weakest were devastating, everyone is saying that the poorest are without food, without gas, having to cook with firewood. no one wants to get 10 out of fiscal (policy) and let the weakest go hungry,” said the minister.

Castelo Branco also says that, despite the government’s speech, the bursting of the ceiling generated by the PEC dos Precatórios will not only finance the Brazil Aid, but will also be used to fund the so-called “rapporteur’s amendments”, a more difficult type of parliamentary amendment to track where the allocation of resources is made by the general budget rapporteur.

Reports published by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo throughout this year showed that this type of mechanism was being used irregularly by the government to benefit parliamentarians from the base. The government, in turn, defends itself by claiming that opposition politicians would also have received resources from the rapporteur’s amendments.

The executive director of the Senate’s Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI), Felipe Salto, assesses that the PEC dos Precatórios could cost the country dearly because the overflow of the ceiling should affect the market’s confidence in public accounts.

“What is happening is that the government wants to make room in the budget for electoral priorities. The government wants to make room for amendments in the rapporteur and social spending, which is important, but which could be done within the ceiling. This story is an innovation that it will cost the country dearly because it will affect the government’s credibility,” he explained.