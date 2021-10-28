How can the PEC of court orders harm public school teachers?

  Leandro Prazeres
Approval of the PEC to be voted on by the Chamber may affect not only the market's confidence, but public school teachers in states and municipalities

With the support of the government, the Chamber of Deputies should vote this Thursday (October 28) on a Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) that changes the rules of the so-called spending ceiling and creates new rules for the payment of court orders.

The measure is seen by specialists and opposition lawmakers as a maneuver by the government to open fiscal space and finance, among other things, the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a new social program. What few people know is that the approval of the PEC can affect not only the market’s confidence, but also public school teachers in states and municipalities.

Precatório are debts of the Federal Government with several types of creditors that the Court has already recognized and for which there is no possibility of appeal. Every year, courts across Brazil send a list of the precatório (debt) that the Union must pay. The controversy around the subject began in the second half of this year when the government began to look for ways to make room in the 2022 budget to finance a new social program, now called Auxílio Brasil.

The forecast is that the government should pay BRL 89.1 billion in court orders in 2022. The government has sought alternatives to avoid paying this amount, but has been encountering resistance in several sectors, especially from economic agents who criticize the measure and classify it as a kind of “default”.