Doctor, how do I know if I have breast cancer?

One of the most important steps to identify something wrong with the breast early is for a woman to know her body well. Feeling a lump, changes in the shape of the breast or nipple, different-looking skin on the breast, or bloody secretions, for example, are reasons to go to the doctor.

Anyway, it is important to note that most cases of breast cancer do not have symptoms in the early stages. The woman only discovers something when doing the exams, such as a mammogram, and then the doctor will investigate the alteration. That’s why it’s so important to control.

In general, women must have a mammogram from the age of 40, unless there are cases of breast cancer in the family – then the exam is indicated after the age of 25 years.

And what is calcification?

They are small deposits of calcium in some areas of the body. In the case of the breast, the presence of calcification can be, in some cases, an indication that there may be a tumor lesion forming. It is worth remembering that breast cancer is not one, but a group of different diseases, with their own characteristics.

What to do to prevent breast cancer?

Up to one in eight women must face the disease in their lifetime, and a considerable part of the propensity for breast cancer involves our lifestyle. See below the main risk factors for developing tumors in this part of the body:

1. Sedentary lifestyle: the ideal is to practice at least half an hour of physical activity three to four times a week.

2. Drinking to excess: It is essential to consume alcohol in moderation (click here to find out how).

3. Cigarette: Smoking increases the risk of this and many other types of cancer (see tips for quitting smoking here).

4. Obesity: overweight people are more prone to the disease, so it is important to seek treatment to keep it under control.

5. Age: although breast cancer can occur in younger women, the probability is greater after 40 or 50 years.

So, what can you do in your daily life to reduce your risks? Having a healthier diet, not spending the whole day without moving, practicing physical activity, avoiding excessive alcohol and not smoking.

Myths and Truths About Breast Cancer

See, below, the answer to some questions that arise from misinformation about the disease that usually circulate around:

1. Breast cancer only appears in those who have a case of the disease in the family?

MYTH – When a person has a close relative, such as a mother or sister, with the disease, they should have a closer follow-up with the gynecologist from an early age. But even those who have no history of breast cancer in their family should be aware. This is the type of cancer that causes the most deaths among women in the country.

2. Deodorant cause of breast cancer?

MYTH “According to rumors on the internet, the aluminum salts present in some deodorants would cause cancer, but Bouer says this is unfounded. There is no scientific evidence of this relationship.

3. Can breast cancer be caused by trauma, breast stroke?

MYTH – No, it has nothing to do with it.

4. Does wearing a tight bra cause cancer?

MYTH – No, there is also no relationship between the tight bra and the risk of the disease.

5. Do women who have a lot of grief have a higher risk of getting breast cancer?

MYTH – No. Even this notion of blaming someone’s emotions or experiences for the appearance of breast cancer is something harmful for women.

6. Does monthly self-examination replace mammography?

MYTH – No. Performing the self-examination every month is important, as getting in contact with the body is useful so that the woman can identify any changes as soon as possible. But this does not in any way replace mammography, indicated from the age of 40 onwards for those who do not have cases of the disease in the family, and from the age of 25 onwards for women who have close relatives with breast cancer.

7. Is breast cancer curable?

TRUTH – And the sooner there is a diagnosis, the greater the chances. That’s why it’s so important to have gynecological follow-up and mammography.

8. Does breastfeeding protect women from breast cancer?

TRUTH – Especially if this occurs before the age of 30 and if it is for an extended period. Getting pregnant several times throughout life is also a protective factor, as both during pregnancy and breastfeeding, women have fewer menstrual cycles and, therefore, are less exposed to periodic hormonal fluctuations.

