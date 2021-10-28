How is Dulce Maria de Carinha de Anjo doing today

In reruns, from Monday to Friday, SBT has been watching one of the most popular children’s soap operas on the channel. About 5 years have passed since the first showing of the serial on the small screens and a lot has changed since then, such as the life and appearance of the cast, especially the young ones. Find out about the actress who played Dulce Maria in Carinha de Anjo today.

Dulce Maria from the soap opera Carinha de Anjo today

When Dulce Maria lived in Carinha de Anjo, actress Lorena Queiroz was 5 years old. Today the girl has completed a decade of life and continues to act, adding a very full curriculum for someone so young.

The little girl debuted on screen as Dulce Maria in Carinha de Anjo in 2016 and stayed on the air until the following year. In 2017, she won two major projects, one in theater and the other in cinema.

On stage, the girl played Marta in the musical A Noviça Rebelde. On the big screen, she played the child version of Larissa Manoela’s character in Meus 15 Anos. That same year, she won the TV Breakthrough category at the UOL Award, as well as Best Child Artist at the Contigo Trophy.

In 2020 she released the film 10 Hours for Christmas and is currently also engaged in content creation work on the internet. On Instagram she has over 6 million followers.

Career of actress Lorena Queiroz

The girl caught the attention of an agency at the age of four, when she attended a talent convention called Projeto Passarela. The event took place in 2015 and from then on she joined the 3 Marias agency team. After that, she was invited to represent her city at Miss São Paulo and took the grand prize home, so she could represent the entire state and was among the top 5 in Brazil.

She received the title of Miss Brasil Fotogenia and from then on she received many proposals for campaigns, catalogs and began to do more and more tests, such as Carinha de Anjo on SBT, in which Dulce Maria lived in the soap opera, today one of her greatest successes.

In addition to her career as an actress, the girl is also dedicated to the world of music. One of the young woman’s most recent works was the music video for the song Pra Lá e Pra Cá.

Read also – See how is Bia Arantes, actress who lived her sister Cecília