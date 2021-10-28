How much does savings and Tesouro Direto yield with Selic at 7.75% per year? | Fixed Income

The basic interest rate suffered another increase this Wednesday (27), the sixth consecutive year and the highest so far. Now, the Selic is at 7.75% per year . If, on the one hand, the increase in the interest rate raises the cost of financing and loans, on the other, the yield on fixed-income financial investments, especially those directly linked to the CDI or Selic rate, rises. They start to earn more, for example, the titles of Selic Treasure , a savings and fixed income funds .

In the case of government bonds, there is a post-fixed role linked to the Selic yield, the Treasury Selic, which is paying Selic + 0.1202% today.

Savings, on the other hand, will have a jump in their income, which goes from 4.38% per year to 5.42% now. In monthly terms, from 0.36% to 0.44%. But it is worth remembering that, with inflation rising more and more, savings income cannot guarantee the replacement of purchasing power.

The Central Bank rule provides that when the Selic is below 8.5% per annum, as it is currently (at least for the time being), the annual adjustment of the passbook is 70% of the Selic plus the Referential Rate (TR, which is currently at zero). When the Selic is above 8.5%, its yield is fixed and equal to 0.5% per month plus TR.

To help you understand what your investment would look like, we made a simulation of the profitability of different types of fixed income investments:

Income of BRL 1,000 after one year Investment Gross redemption value (BRL) Gross Profitability (aa) Income tax amount (BRL) Net redemption value (BRL) Net profitability (aa) Selic Treasury (Maturity 09/2024)(**) 1,080.29 8.02% 14.05 1,066.24 6.62% Savings 1,050.75 5.42% 0.00 1,050.75 5.42% DI Fund (100% CDI) 1,076.50 7.65% 13.39 1,063.11

