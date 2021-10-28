how much is BRL 1,000 per year after a new interest rate hike

The Central Bank again raised interest rates this Wednesday (27). This time, the Selic rose 1.50 percentage point, from 6.25% to 7.75% per year. This is the sixth high in a row this year. This decision directly impacts several fixed income investments, which will now give the investor a greater gain.

With a basic interest rate now at 7.75% per year, savings accounts, the Treasury Selic and DI funds, for example, will have a higher nominal yield each month. See below how much they earn R$1,000.00 if applied for a year. And compare with the gain you had before.

nominal income

In this simulation, we consider an investment for one year plus one day, when the income tax rate — for investments that pay tax — becomes 17.50%. See below how much R$1,000 yield in the following investments:

Savings : R$ 54.30 (income tax not paid)

: R$ 54.30 (income tax not paid) treasure Selic : BRL 63.94 (considering the rate of 17.50%)

: BRL 63.94 (considering the rate of 17.50%) Funds DI : BRL 59.49 (considering income tax and administration fee of 0.5%)

How much will the person have in the account after applying

Then considering these simulations, see how much the person will have in the account if he/she invests R$1,000.00 for 12 months. And compare with the value it would be if the Selic had not gone up.

Savings : BRL 1,054.30 (before the increase in interest, it would be BRL 1,043.80)

: BRL 1,054.30 (before the increase in interest, it would be BRL 1,043.80) treasure Selic : BRL 1,063.94 (before the increase in interest, it would be BRL 1,051.57)

: BRL 1,063.94 (before the increase in interest, it would be BRL 1,051.57) Funds DI : BRL 1,059.49 (before the increase in interest, it would be BRL 1,051.30)

real and nominal gain

The applicator’s nominal income, that is, that which appears on the investment statement, increased with the new base interest rate. But investors cannot forget that their real gain, the one above inflation, is still negative, warn financial advisors.

This is because the prices of the economy are rising faster than the rate of return on investments.

If inflation measured by the official government index, the IPCA, is at 10.25% considering the 12-month period ended in September, this means that R$ 1,000.00 from a year ago only buy R$ 897.50 . Inflation eroded R$ 102.50 of the application.

Therefore, if someone invested R$1,000.00 a year ago, he will only have real gain if the investment delivers more than inflation ate.

real loss

Considering then an inflation of 10.25% in 12 months, the three investments simulated here still lose to inflation.

In this account below, see the losses, calculated from the nominal income discounted an inflation of 10.25% just for calculation purposes.

For each R$1,000 invested, the investor’s capital would have these losses, considering the income of each investment, discounted from the part that inflation erodes.

Savings : BRL 48.20

: BRL 48.20 treasure Selic : BRL 38.56

: BRL 38.56 Funds DI : BRL 43.01

Inflation is also rising

This real loss has been accentuated because inflation has risen more than basic interest rates.

While the Selic rate went from 2% to 7.75% per year, inflation, which started the year at 4.52%, reached 6.10% at the end of the first quarter, then went to 8.35% at the end of the second quarter, and is now at 10.25%.

Scenario for the coming months

Market professionals say that inflation should remain under pressure because of the stronger dollar, which is driving increases in fuel and food prices, and electricity, which is more expensive because of the red tariff flags.

And to fight inflation, the Central Bank will have to keep raising interest rates. The projections calculated in the Focus Bulletin, of the Central Bank, with estimates from more than 100 financial institutions and consultants in the country, point to a Selic of 8.75% at the end of this year and 9.50% in 2022.

For Ulisses Ruiz de Gamboa, economics professor and researcher at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, the market’s doubts regarding the government’s commitment to spending control increased with the maneuver that changes the calculation of the ceiling included in the PEC of Precatório that is being processed in the Chamber of the Deputies.

This instability is causing the dollar to soar, which accelerates inflation. And this will have to be fought by the Central Bank with a stronger increase in the interest rate.

Ulisses Ruiz de Gamboa, Mackenzie

Recalculation of savings

If this scenario is confirmed, and the Selic rate exceeds 8.50% per year, the way in which savings income is calculated will change. That’s what the investment rule says.

With Selic up to 8.50% per year, savings yield the equivalent of 70% of Selic. If the Selic exceeds 8.50% per year, the savings income becomes fixed, at 0.5% per month, as shown here.