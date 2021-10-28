How the sixth field was formed and who will leave the game

The sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is formed! MC Gui, Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco dispute the popular preference and tomorrow, one of them will leave Itapecerica da Serra without the millionaire prize. Who do you want to stay in the game?
How the field is formed
Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo, declared Dayane Mello as his great adversary in confinement, but he appointed MC Gui to roça. For the farmer of the week, the funkeiro has inconsistent attitudes in the game: “These last few days, I saw an inconsistency from MC Gui that I didn’t agree with.
MC Gui mocked his statement: “The things he says are meaningless”.
Voting and power of the flame
Gui Araujo gave the power of the red flame to Dynho Alves and kept the yellow flame. Rico received 4 votes, but the power of the yellow flame messed up the game. Gui Araujo multiplied by 2 the votes received by Solange Gomes, who tied with the comedian. Rico and Solange totaled 4 votes, but the farmer broke the tie and Rico went to the second stool.
Third and fourth rocker
Whoever sits on the second stool in the garden pulls a pawn from the stall. As expected, Rico Melquiades pulled Tati Quebra Barraco to occupy the third bench. The funkeira had the mission to start the dreaded one remains. At the end of the dynamic, Sthe Matos was left over and went to the farm.
The influencer vetoed MC Gui from taking the farmer’s test. However, the flame of power messed up the game a little more. Dynho had the mission to change the vetoed. The dancer let MC take the test and vetoed Rico Melquiades.
farmer’s proof
MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Sthe Matos faced the farm in a test of luck and marksmanship. Sthe Matos was the best in the competition and won the mighty hat.
Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat
