How the sixth field was formed and who will leave the game

The sixth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is formed! MC Gui, Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco dispute the popular preference and tomorrow, one of them will leave Itapecerica da Serra without the millionaire prize. Who do you want to stay in the game?

How the field is formed

Arcrebiano, Bil Araújo, declared Dayane Mello as his great adversary in confinement, but he appointed MC Gui to roça. For the farmer of the week, the funkeiro has inconsistent attitudes in the game: “These last few days, I saw an inconsistency from MC Gui that I didn’t agree with.

MC Gui mocked his statement: “The things he says are meaningless”.

2021 Farm: MC Gui reacts after Bil Araújo’s indication for the farm Image: Playback/Playplus

Voting and power of the flame

Gui Araujo gave the power of the red flame to Dynho Alves and kept the yellow flame. Rico received 4 votes, but the power of the yellow flame messed up the game. Gui Araujo multiplied by 2 the votes received by Solange Gomes, who tied with the comedian. Rico and Solange totaled 4 votes, but the farmer broke the tie and Rico went to the second stool.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the sixth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Third and fourth rocker

Whoever sits on the second stool in the garden pulls a pawn from the stall. As expected, Rico Melquiades pulled Tati Quebra Barraco to occupy the third bench. The funkeira had the mission to start the dreaded one remains. At the end of the dynamic, Sthe Matos was left over and went to the farm.

The influencer vetoed MC Gui from taking the farmer’s test. However, the flame of power messed up the game a little more. Dynho had the mission to change the vetoed. The dancer let MC take the test and vetoed Rico Melquiades.

Farm 2021: MC Gui, Rico Melquiades, Tati Quebra Barraco and Sthefane Matos are on the sixth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

farmer’s proof

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos in the Farmer’s Test Image: Playback/Playplus

MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Sthe Matos faced the farm in a test of luck and marksmanship. Sthe Matos was the best in the competition and won the mighty hat.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 7 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 7 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 7 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 7 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 7 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer’s Test Play/Playplus 6 / 7 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 7 / 7 7th farmer: Sthe Matos Farm 2021: Sthe Matos beats MC Gui and Tati Play/Playplus