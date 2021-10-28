How to Fix Facebook, According to Officials

The denunciations of “Facebook Papers”, documents leaked by former employees to the international press last week, could help “fix” the social network. The company’s confidential files show that the employees themselves knew what the biggest problems with the proprietary platforms were and how to solve them.

According to them, the algorithms of Facebook and Instagram help to viralize low quality content, putting it at the top of the feed. Coupled with ineffective moderation systems, the system is trained to reward indignation and hatred. But some tweaks indicated by the Facebook team could make the social network a better place.

See five recommendations from Facebook employees on how to fix the social network, according to the leaked documents:

1. Engagement does not make a good product

Employees agree that Facebook and Instagram value engagement more than any value. After all, the more time people spend on apps, the more ads they see and the more money the company makes. But internal studies show that keeping people heavily attached to social media isn’t usually good for them — a good platform should take into account the quality of the user experience.

However, when making changes and releases, the company’s board pays very little attention to factors other than engagement. “If this adds to the serious damage we can measure, such as disinformation and hateful attacks, we should think twice about whether this is really a good change to make,” one official mused in an internal discussion in 2019.

According to Frances Haugen and her former co-workers, Facebook has ignored the impact of its products on users and society in the name of more profits. The company denies the charges.

2. Artificial Intelligence doesn’t fix everything

The value of a post, group or page is determined by how likely you are to want to look at it, like it, comment and share it. The higher this probability, the more prominently that content will be displayed on Facebook or Instagram.

But what attracts attention is also what can infuriate or deceive. Therefore, content of low quality and integrity, which causes indignation or partisanship, which is on the verge of breaking the rules, do very well on the platforms. And Facebook is well aware of this dynamic.

Rather than optimizing engagement, the company’s response is to use a mix of artificial intelligence and human review tools to find and remove what’s bad — which, despite greatly reducing cases of nudity and pornography, for example, it has not been very effective against violence and hate speech.

According to officials, there are other ways to reduce users’ exposure to toxic content, in addition to bans. One would be to filter out behavior patterns associated with this type of post, and then make changes to the algorithm to suppress them, rather than trying to monitor the entire network for specific content.

In his testimony to the US Congress in early October, Haugen advocated replacing engagement-based ranking with a mere reverse chronology: at the top of your feed, it should simply appear the last post made by someone you follow, rather than that one which the algorithm understands as “most relevant”.

3. Don’t belittle users from poorer countries

Documents make it clear that Facebook should invest more in non-English speaking countries, mainly to bring more security, integrity and quality to users. Artificial intelligence filters and moderators are not effective in many places outside the United States simply because they cannot understand many of the languages ​​spoken in those places.

The situation is particularly dangerous in countries going through wars and political instabilities, such as Afghanistan. The same efforts dedicated to the United States should be replicated everywhere, so that no one is treated as a second-class digital citizen — much less by a company that promises to “connect the world” and whose highest number of users are, precisely, abroad. from the USA.

Facebook, for its part, defends itself by saying it takes “a comprehensive approach in countries that face or are at risk of conflict or violence”, keeping more than 40,000 people working in safety and integrity, “including global content review teams in more than 20 locations around the world that review content in more than 70 languages.”

4. Stop giving in to pressure from lobbyists and politicians

Protecting content from all external pressures should be one of Facebook’s core values. For years, observers have accused the company of making decisions inconsistent with its principles in response to pressure from political figures and governments.

“Teams often block public policy changes when they see they can harm powerful political actors,” wrote a former data scientist before leaving the company. Facebook also denies this charge.

A 2020 document shows how to solve the problem: create a “firewall” for changes in policy and algorithms, through a three-tier approval organizational structure, through multiple heads to CEO and founder of the conglomerate, Mark Zuckerberg.

Thus, no team or individual (who might be concerned with pleasing a particular lobbyist or politician) would have concentrated decision-making power.

5. Take your studies seriously

Facebook is a huge company. It is not possible to consider every employee report or suggestion. Even so, the leaked documents make it clear that leaders have taken this to an extreme: they do not even take into account the indicators of their own studies and more in-depth research.

At the same time, it’s clear that the company is full of people with good ideas — who, if listened to, could help pave Facebook’s future after the flood of complaints of recent times.