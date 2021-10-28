How to Live Longer: Cut Excessive Exercise and Carbohydrates | health

The only certainty we have in life is that one day we will die. But Science, always science, has shown that, depending on diet, exercise and mental health, it is possible to slow down aging and age-related illnesses. Will be? Well, this is the result of a study by scientists at the Longevity Institute of the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, at the University of Southern California, in the United States. According to the study, a regular exercise routine increases life expectancy compared to a sedentary lifestyle, but when it comes to an exaggeration, this expectation declines again. Balance is always the solution. Even in food, which will benefit from the reduction of carbohydrates, especially those resulting from refined flour.

1 of 1 High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, is a short, intense workout that has proven effective in increasing longevity — Photo: iStock Getty Images High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is a short, intense workout that has proven effective in increasing longevity. — Photo: iStock Getty Images

There is currently a debate about how many years can be added to our lives. The record for the oldest person in the world was recently released: Jeanne Louise Calment, from France, 122 years old. Some experts believe the brand will be broken by the end of the century.

According to Duke University researchers, the maximum human life expectancy has increased about three months a year since 1800, which can be explained by fewer deaths in childhood and middle age. Harvard researchers have revealed that healthy habits increase life expectancy by almost 15 years. But the problem is that few Americans, and certainly few Brazilians as well, have access to healthy lifestyles, and fall ill and die earlier at all economic levels, compared to other countries. People under 65 in the richest areas of the United States have higher mortality than those in the poorest areas of Europe, according to a study published in September.

But how to live longer and well? Researchers have affirmed that even a little stress can help, inducing hormesis, a process in stress factors such as those related to diet and exercise, which seems to activate genes that delay cell aging.

Good longevity stress is nutrition-related. Our ancestors went in search of red meat (protein) to gain energy. But hunting was not always successful and the way was to eat plants. Even today, the human body goes into a state of scarcity if it consumes too many vegetables, which activates the longevity genes. It is already known that this type of diet is associated with longer lives and that is why it is important that 50% of the proteins come from vegetable sources and even from fatty fish. At the same time a tip is to reduce your intake of carbohydrates such as pasta and potatoes. Research shows that older people who regularly consume these carbohydrates are more likely to experience cognitive problems.

Another sign of scarcity that seems to activate the longevity genes is the restriction of all foods, that is, the famous fast. Low-calorie diets, for some time, have been shown to be safe and important for longevity. Most important, however, is food restriction without malnutrition. The benefit of fasting may come from weight loss, as obesity is a risk factor for low-grade chronic inflammation, which can accelerate aging.

Of course, exercising should be on the list of those who want to live longer. But the research emphasizes that physical activity should be moderate, as exercise can further simulate the stressful environments of our ancestors, say some experts. In August, the Mayo Clinic published research suggesting an optimal amount of exercise: People who played sports for 2.6 to 4.5 hours a week since the 1990s were about 40% less likely to die than those who exercised with less often. Cardiovascular exercise can extend longevity by multiplying mitochondria, the “powerhouses” within cells.

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, has proven effective in increasing longevity. Strength exercises can also partially reverse aspects of aging. But don’t overdo it. Being in good aerobic fitness can reduce the risk of mortality, but research shows that exercising more than 10 hours a week has been associated with a shorter life expectancy.. A good tip from researchers is to do 35 minutes of HIIT, three days a week; two non-consecutive days of strength training, focusing on core muscles, arms and legs, with three sets for each muscle group; and walks of 7,000 to 10,000 steps on the other two days. And attention: for every hour you sit, move for at least three minutes.

Living longer is not just about eating and exercising. Researchers have revealed that long-term love relationships are also great. And if the couple is optimistic, so much the better, because believing in better times can also help to have a long and healthy life.