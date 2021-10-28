If you need to recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web), all is not lost. On an Android phone, whenever you receive a file on the messenger, either image or video, your phone creates a copy of it in internal memory.
This means that even if you’ve deleted the conversation file, there’s a good chance it’s still available in an internal phone folder. But that’s not the only option; if you back up your conversations, you can also use this feature to recover something lost. Check out more information below!
How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp on Android
As stated above, if you have an Android phone, you can access the phone’s internal folders to find a file that was previously duplicated and hasn’t been deleted.
Access your cell phone’s internal storage
Use a file manager to view your phone’s folders. For this example, let’s use Google Files (Google Play Store). After opening the app, go to the “Browse” tab, scroll to the end and tap on “Internal storage”.
Locate the image in the “WhatsApp Images” folder
Browse and open the “WahstApp” folder, tap “Media” and click “WhatsApp Images”. Once this is done, you will be able to view images that you received and are still saved. If you want to retrieve an image that you sent yourself, go to the “Sent” tab.
Move the image to another folder
Once you’ve located the image you’d like to recover, open it, tap the “Three dots” in the upper right corner, choose “Move to” and select another, more accessible folder.
How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp through backup
If you have enabled backup of your WhatsApp conversations on Android or iOS, you can recover deleted photos by restoring the previous saved version of it. Just in case, check the date of the last backup to ensure that when you restore it, you’ll be able to recover what you want.
Reinstall WhatsApp and restore backup
Once that’s done, uninstall and install WhatsApp again from your phone, enter your number and, having the backup saved in Google Drive or iCloud, restore conversations, recovering photos and other files.
If you do not have the WhatsApp conversation backup feature enabled, please enable it to prevent such situations from recurring in the future. To do this, use one of our tutorials below:
Ready! Now you can recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp in two different ways.
