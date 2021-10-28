If you need to recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp (Android | iOS | Web), all is not lost. On an Android phone, whenever you receive a file on the messenger, either image or video, your phone creates a copy of it in internal memory.

This means that even if you’ve deleted the conversation file, there’s a good chance it’s still available in an internal phone folder. But that’s not the only option; if you back up your conversations, you can also use this feature to recover something lost. Check out more information below!

How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp on Android

As stated above, if you have an Android phone, you can access the phone’s internal folders to find a file that was previously duplicated and hasn’t been deleted.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access your cell phone’s internal storage

Use a file manager to view your phone’s folders. For this example, let’s use Google Files (Google Play Store). After opening the app, go to the “Browse” tab, scroll to the end and tap on “Internal storage”.

Open Google Files, go to the “Browse” tab and tap “Internal Storage” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Locate the image in the “WhatsApp Images” folder

Browse and open the “WahstApp” folder, tap “Media” and click “WhatsApp Images”. Once this is done, you will be able to view images that you received and are still saved. If you want to retrieve an image that you sent yourself, go to the “Sent” tab.

Go to the “WhatsApp Images” tab to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Move the image to another folder

Once you’ve located the image you’d like to recover, open it, tap the “Three dots” in the upper right corner, choose “Move to” and select another, more accessible folder.

Tap “Move to” and select a more accessible folder (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

How to recover deleted photos from WhatsApp through backup

If you have enabled backup of your WhatsApp conversations on Android or iOS, you can recover deleted photos by restoring the previous saved version of it. Just in case, check the date of the last backup to ensure that when you restore it, you’ll be able to recover what you want.

Reinstall WhatsApp and restore backup

Once that’s done, uninstall and install WhatsApp again from your phone, enter your number and, having the backup saved in Google Drive or iCloud, restore conversations, recovering photos and other files.

Restore Google Drive or iCloud backup to recover deleted WhatsApp photos (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

If you do not have the WhatsApp conversation backup feature enabled, please enable it to prevent such situations from recurring in the future. To do this, use one of our tutorials below:

Ready! Now you can recover deleted photos from your WhatsApp in two different ways.