How to reduce cow burping damage? The sheep point to a solution

When you watch a cow ruminating quietly and quietly in a pasture, it’s hard to imagine that the animal is harming the environment by releasing methane – and especially by its burping. Reducing emissions is a challenge in global warming, and algae could be the key to success. More than that: sheep that feed on this type of food provide a way for a possible revolution in the feeding of these mammals, although farmers can be an obstacle to this.

Agriculture and livestock generate 40% of the methane linked to human activity. The remainder comes mainly from the gas sector. This is mainly due to the digestion process of ruminants, which release their emissions when belching, contrary to popular belief that attributes the phenomenon to flatulence. A total of 95% of cattle’s methane emissions come from their mouths or nostrils.

The American group Cargill is developing a project with the emerging British company Zelp about a device in the form of a halter. The mechanism, placed above the nostrils of cows, filters the methane to turn it into C02, whose warming effect of each molecule is much less than that of a molecule of methane.

“The first data are interesting, with methane emission reductions in half,” Ghislain Boucher, director of ruminant service at animal feed manufacturer Provimi (a subsidiary of Cargill), recently told AFP.

The device, however, still needs to be tested “under real conditions”, before possible commercialization in late 2022, or in 2023.

In the short term, Cargill is starting to sell in northern Europe a chemical food supplement, calcium nitrate: 200 grams in the daily ration would reduce methane emissions by 10%.

According to an American study, the potential of red algae as a food supplement is much higher, with emission reductions that can reach more than 80%. If the results can be reproduced, it would be convenient to develop the cultivation of red algae, especially close to farms, according to California scientists.

Sheep eat seaweed at certain times of the year on a small Scottish island Image: AFP/Adrian DENNIS

The sheep that already eat algae

On a small island in the remote Scottish Orkney archipelago, sheep only eat seaweed during the winter. A unique diet that climatologists say reduces methane emissions and can help limit pollution.

Only 60 people live on North Ronaldsay, a 5km-long island surrounded by rocky beaches with turquoise waters. In such a small area they had to grow vegetables and feed a few cattle, so “there was no place for the sheep” that invaded the territory by the thousands, explains to AFP Scott Sinclair, a retired farmer who has always lived on the island.

To keep them away from roads and fields, centuries ago villagers built stone walls that kept them isolated on beaches. There the sheep, with their thick brown, beige or black wool, learned to graze what they found, that is, seaweed. Although they have grass within their reach during the summer months, from October this is the only option to survive until the following spring, which has become a target of study by scientists.

In a time of climate emergency, this example can help improve livestock management. “There are different components in the algae that interfere with the process by which bacteria in the animals’ stomachs produce methane,” explains McDougall.

82% reduction

Across the world, researchers at California’s UC Davis University are on the same path as their Scottish counterparts. In a study published in March, they noted that “a little algae in cattle feed could reduce methane emissions by up to 82 percent.”

David Beattie, another researcher at the James Hutton Institute, believes that “there is a really big movement within the industry to try to reduce the climate footprint and I think algae can help.”

It does not mean, however, a 100% algae-based diet, like Ronaldsay’s sheep, but rather a supplement to the traditional diet of cattle or sheep. Algae are not currently available in sufficient quantities to feed so many animals, notes McDougall, adding that overeating can also have detrimental effects on the environment and ecosystems.

But this good source of minerals, vitamins and omegas could partially replace soy, which is produced on the other side of the world, often at the expense of climate-destroying deforestation.

“We absolutely have to test what kind of algae is best, how much to get the best effect. Then we can scale up to a level that has an impact on the entire British agricultural industry,” concludes McDougall.

Watching them devour the sea plants like delicious spaghetti, it seems that North Ronaldsay’s sheep are satisfied with the proposal.

Would farmers accept?

Now it is necessary to observe how farmers will react, who will have to pay more without improving the economic benefits of animals, unless they are remunerated in the form of carbon credits, for example. And what consumers, concerned about the food eaten by cattle that end up on their plates, must also be considered.

Experts interviewed by AFP agree that, at the moment, it would already be possible to reduce the number of animals considered unproductive, for example, by anticipating the age at which cows have their first calf.

A report by the UN program for the environment said in May that the technological solutions have “limited potential” to significantly reduce the sector’s emissions.

The document recommended trying to change some habits, such as reducing food waste, improving farm management and adopting a diet with less meat and dairy products.

*With information from AFP