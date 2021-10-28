How was the internal test showing that Facebook helps to radicalize people – 10/28/2021

In 2019, Facebook researchers created a test account in Carol Smith’s name to analyze the behavior of the social network’s algorithm. The profile, according to leaked internal company documents, was that of a politically conservative mother from the city of Wilmington, North Carolina, in the United States.

After “coming to life”, Carol began following issues of politics, education and Christianity, in addition to following the profile of Fox News (conservative news channel), some brands and the then US president, Donald Trump. What was concluded from the test experiment was how Facebook’s algorithms have the potential to radicalize people by offering content in its recommendations system uninformative and polarized.

How was the journey of the conservative mother

According to a report published by NBC News, in just two days of profile on the social network, Carol received suggestions in her news feed to join groups dedicated to QAnon, a conspiracy movement that says Donald Trump has been secretly saving the world from a group of Satanist pedophiles. The FBI classifies it as a potential terrorist threat.

This recommendation came even though Carol had not expressed an interest in conspiracy theories of any kind. Apparently, only her conservative profile was enough for the algorithms to think she would be interested in the topic.

Findings from the research, dubbed “Carol’s Journey to QAnon”, were forwarded to the US Congress by the whistleblower’s attorney. French Haugen, the former integrity manager of Facebook, who made a series of accusations against the company based on documents she kept while working at the company.

According to NBC, those responsible for Carol Smith’s test account decided not to follow the groups recommended by the social network.

However, the hypothetical conservative mother continued to receive in the following days recommendations from several groups and pages that violated Facebook’s own rules, such as sharing hate speech and disinformation.

Carol’s experience on the social network was “a flurry of extreme, conspiratorial and graphical content,” a Facebook official reportedly asserted about the analysis of the algorithms.

Data from the study involving Carol’s account and other allegations, such as the anger emoji on Facebook facilitating the spread of fake news, were shared by a US press consortium (which relies on NBC, Wall Street Journal (WSJ), The New York Times (NYT), among others).

According to the WSJ, the creation of conspiracy theory groups and pages soared on Facebook between 2019 and 2020. Last year, the social network hosted thousands of profiles and private accounts involving the Qanon, with millions of members and followers, according to an internal investigation.

Documents obtained by NBC also point out that Facebook carried out several experiments such as Carol Smith’s to show the platform’s influence on the radicalization of users. This internal work would have repeatedly found that the algorithms used connected users to extremist groups.

According to other publications, Facebook employees already knew, more than a year before more intense actions to ban conspiracy pages, that the platform’s recommendations led users to what they called a “rabbit hole” full of conspiracy theories. In other words, a place where it is difficult to get rid of what happens in it.

These findings would have spurred policy changes, adjustments to recommendations, and news feed rankings. However, research to understand this kind of algorithmic behavior has stopped long before it inspired any move to directly change Facebook groups or pages, according to NBC.

In the report, a spokesman for Facebook stated that email that the company “has taken a more aggressive approach in reducing content that may violate our policies, and does not recommend groups, pages or individuals who regularly post content that may violate our policies.”

Facebook said studies such as “Carol’s Journey” were important in the decision to ban QAnon from the platform.

In fact, the groups Qanon grew so much on the social network that she classified them as dangerous in October 2020. To curb their advance, the company began removing related pages for promoting violence — it’s good to remember that the study on Carol’s profile is dated 2019.

“While this is a hypothetical user study, it is a perfect example of research the company is doing to improve our systems and helped inform our decision to remove QAnon from the platform,” the spokesperson said.

Facebook also reinforced the changes made in March this year to make groups safer. At the time, the company said it was limiting “the reach of people who violate our rules” in recommending content.

To do this, the social network decided to downgrade all content from members who violated their community standards anywhere on Facebook. “These downgrades will get more severe as they accumulate more violations,” he said.

Some of the items that are not allowed on Facebook are: