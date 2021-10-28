‘I can’t give up on you’ · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) won’t buy Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) lame excuse for ending their romance in In The Times of the Emperor. Blackmailed by Zayla (Heslaine Vieira), the girl will invent that she cannot have children. He won’t accept the excuse and will kiss the doctor by surprise. “I can’t give up on you,” sighs the engineer on the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter set to air on the next 4th , the ex-slave will look for the beloved in the Third Order and put her against the wall. “I just came to ask a question: does Zayla have anything to do with your decision?”, the good guy will question.

Cornered, the first doctor in Brazil will deny it, but Samuel will have the flea behind his ear. “She came here right after you broke up with me. What did she come to do? You two never got along. What did she come up with this time?”, the boy will shoot.

“Zayla came to talk about mother Candida [Dani Ornellas]”, the young woman will lie. “Was it? Because Zayla told me that he had been sick the day before and came to consult,” Samuel will reply.

climate of passion

Pilar will try to play the nonsense, but will continue to be pressured by her ex-fiancé. “Pilar, don’t lie to me. Zayla did something to force you to break up with me? Did she threaten you? If she has anything to do with it, you need to tell me!” Don Pedro 2º’s friend will plead (Selton Mello ).

“Let go of me, please. I can’t keep my patients waiting,” the girl will argue, but Samuel won’t listen. “You love me… I can’t give up on you. Don’t do this… Let’s work this out together! Come back to me, Pilar, I love you! “, the engineer will declare himself.

Then, he will kiss his beloved, who will not resist and will respond to the affection with passion.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

