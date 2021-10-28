Iberia plane collides with bird seconds before landing in Madrid – Prisma

Collisions between birds and planes — called the bird strikes — remain one of the main concerns of aviation authorities and airlines.

An Iberia Airbus A350-900, with registration EC-NDR, was the youngest involved in this type of incident. The aircraft was on flight IB-6586, on the route from Bogotá (Colombia) to Madrid (Spain), and was on the final approach to runway 32L, at about 1,000 feet (304 meters), when the bird hit its nose from the plane.

The aircraft proceeded towards the runway, where it landed safely about 90 seconds after impact. The plane’s nose was badly damaged, with the bird still trapped in the fuselage, as can be seen in the photograph and video recorded by airport officials.

According to the AvHerald website, the plane was still in the courtyard for at least four hours after landing.

One of the factors that cause collisions with birds is the population growth, with the advance of the urban area over regions of woods and forests. You bird strikes they cause millions of dollars in losses for airlines and airports every year. This type of incident causes aircraft malfunctions and, consequently, flight delays or cancellations. According to reports, most bird collisions occur below 100 feet (30 meters) in the vicinity of the airport.