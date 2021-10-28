Ibovespa closes slightly lower with uncertainties about precatório just before Copom

(Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – Less than an hour before the close of trading, the Ibovespa has zeroed gains and closed close to stability, with a downtrend. Thus ended a session that promised to be of encouragement for the Brazilian stock market. Uncertainties about the progress of the PEC of the court orders soured the mood of investors who, until then, took advantage of a more fundamentalist day on the Stock Exchange, echoing company balance sheets.

The market also turned around, just over two hours before the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) announcement on the new interest rate, which even higher than expected, seemed to be already priced in negotiations.

“The sharper rise in interest rates should harm risky investments such as variable income, but as a bad scenario was already priced in, the day had been positive”, observes Bruno Komura, of the Ouro Preto analysis team.

The turnaround in business, however, confirmed that concerns about the country’s fiscal situation, inflation and higher interest rates remained on investors’ radar.

According to the newspaper’s poll Economic value, the MDB bench in the Chamber of Deputies decided that it will obstruct the vote on the PEC of the precatório. The proposed amendment to the constitution provides for the government to pay only a part of the judicial debts for next year, making room in the budget for other expenses, such as Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

“Without the PEC we return to the problematic stake that was previously of benefit within an already tight Budget. The PEC needs to pass, but it was clear that the opposition was going to try to stop and hinder the progress. I find it difficult for it not to be approved, but it will be stretched and ‘bleed’ as much as possible to the point that we have this stress in the market”, says Rodrigo Franchini, director of Monte Bravo.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said he will be able to invoke a regulation so that the matter goes straight to the plenary of the Senate. “Given the speed that needs to be given to this solution of the precatories and the Auxilio Brasil, to invoke a normative that exists today the possibility of going straight to the plenary of the Senate. The important thing is not to prejudice the analysis and the maturation of the proposal”, he stated at a press conference.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.05% to 106,363 points; the turnover was R$27 billion. The future Ibovespa retreated 0.20% to 107,295.

The commercial dollar closed down 0.28% to R$5.553 on purchase and R$5.554 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in November 2021 retreated 0.37% to R$5,550.

Future interest falls. The DI for January 2023 was down 34 basis points, to 11.38%; DI for January 2025 retreated 29 basis points 11.69%; and the DI for January 2027 had a negative variation of 20 basis points, at 11.79%.

All attention is now turning to the Copom decision. Expectations are growing that the adjustment in the Selic rate, currently at 6.25%, will be 1.5 percentage points and some houses even forecast an even greater increase. In any case, higher interest rates impact most companies listed on the Stock Exchange, as they increase capital costs, especially for companies that are in the process of expansion.

In the United States, indices that had been renewing historic highs almost daily returned part of the gains today. The Dow Jones closed down for the first time in four days, retreating 0.74%. The S&P 500 closed down 0.51%. The Nasdaq technology stock market rose 0.12%, supported by shares of companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet (owner of Google), which showed better results than expected.

