?If they sell, will I take it back?

The PDT pre-candidate for Planalto, Ciro Gomes, said yesterday that if Bolsonaro privatizes Petrobras, he will buy back the state-owned company if he is elected in 2022.

“If they sell, I’ll take it back with due compensation. What Bolsonaro and Guedes are planning, with this absurd fuel price policy, is nothing less than the privatization of Petrobras,” said Ciro. “It is based on two poles: on the one hand, making Petrobras a darling of international markets. On the other, making it unfriendly to the Brazilian people.”

The former minister called President Jair Bolsonaro’s intention to sell an “evil strategy”, which serves to serve international interests.

“There are two reasons: to make Petrobras the darling of foreigners, to sell, and to make the Brazilian people hate Petrobras, ending the love and respect that we have always had for this great Brazilian corporation. Thousands of Brazilian workers receive in real and that they are on our side,” declared the pre-candidate.

‘Only a headache,’ says Bolsonaro about state-owned

In an interview with TV Jovem Pan News this morning, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke again today that he is considering privatizing Petrobras. According to him, the state-owned company only serves to give him a “headache” and to provide services to shareholders. This was the third time in October alone that Bolsonaro considered the possibility of selling the state-owned company.

In the same interview, Bolsonaro praised the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), for having announced the freezing of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on diesel during the week. “He set an example,” he said.

Zema’s announcement, made in an interview with CNN Brasil, was made after last Thursday (21), truck drivers in the state were paralyzed to protest against the recent increases in the price of diesel at the pumps of the service stations.

“As of today, we will be freezing the ICMS on diesel oil. Even if it increases, we will not readjust the amount that is charged. In other words, the percentage starts to fall with each increase that diesel oil has,” Zema told CNN Brazil.

Zema’s announcement came before Petrobras announced a new increase in the price of diesel sold at refineries, which has gone from BRL 3.06 to BRL 3.34 since yesterday (an increase of BRL 0.28, or 9, 15%), a measure that is reflected in the value registered in the pumps.

Bolsonaro has attributed the high price of gasoline and other fuels to ICMS, but official data show that it is Petrobras’ readjustments that have weighed most on the increase in pump prices.

In October, the Chamber approved a bill that changes the ICMS charge on fuels in the states, providing for a specific fixed rate for this. The proposal, which is awaiting processing in the Senate, is criticized by governors, who estimate losses in revenue.