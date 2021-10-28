Igor Gomes celebrates chance to work with Ceni in São Paulo: “Do things from the heart” | São Paulo

São Paulo’s titleholder in the team’s three games under the command of Rogério Ceni at the Brazilian Nationals, midfielder Igor Gomes commented on the chance to work with the coach, one of the greatest idols in the club’s history.

Revealed in the tricolor base, Igor Gomes was not yet among the professionals in 2017, when Ceni had his first stint as a coach at Morumbi.

– For me, it’s an honor to work with the man, a myth, a person with whom I identify a lot, an extremely dedicated person, a serious person – said the player while answering questions sent by São Paulo’s supporting partners.

– The main characteristic (of Ceni), the one that most caught my attention, (is that he) does things from the heart, with truth, he doesn’t do things by halves. I see that I also have these characteristics, and I believe that if you have these characteristics, you are on the right path – completed the midfielder.

Considered one of the main revelations of São Paulo nowadays, Igor Gomes has an irregular season, taking turns between the starting lineup and the reserves.

