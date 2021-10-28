IGP-M: rent inflation rises 0.64% in October and accumulates an advance of 21.73% in 12 months | Economy

The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) stood at 0.64% in October, after registering 0.64% deflation in September, reported this Thursday (28) the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

With the result, “rent inflation” started to accumulate high of 16.74% in the year and 21.73% in 12 months, which represents a slowdown compared to September, when it accumulated a rate of 24.86% in 12 months.

The October result was above the median of estimates by 24 consulting firms and financial institutions heard by Valor Data, up 0.33%.

“The less intense fall registered in the price of iron ore (-21.74% to -8.47%) and the increase in the price of Diesel (zero to 6.61%), which in this case, has not yet taken into account the readjustment announced on 10/25 contributed to the acceleration of the IGP-M rate”, said André Braz, Coordinator of the Price Indices.

On Monday (25), Petrobras announced a new readjustment of 9.15% in diesel and 7.04% in gasoline.

The IGP-M is known as ‘rent inflation’ because it serves as a parameter for the readjustment of various contracts, such as real estate leases. In addition to the variation in consumer prices, the index also tracks the cost of primary products, raw materials, wholesale prices and construction inputs.

Since 2020, the index has risen well above the country’s official inflation, measured by the IPCA. The IBGE announced this week that the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 1.20% in October, reaching an advance of 10.34% in 12 months.

Composition of the IGP-M in October

O Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) , which has a weight of 60% in the composition of the IGP-M, rose 0.53% in October, after falling 1.21% in September, with emphasis on the Intermediate Goods group, which rose 2.65% compared to the advance of 1.66% in the previous month. The main villain was the production fuels and lubricants subgroup, whose percentage rose from 0.02% to 5.29%.

O Consumer Price Index (CPI) , with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, changed 1.05% in October, against 1.19% in September. THE The main pressure came from the Housing group (2.00% to 1.04%), highlighting the rises in the prices of residential electricity tariffs (2.90%), airfare (22.84%) and tomatoes (22, 93%).

, with a weight of 30% in the IGP-M, changed 1.05% in October, against 1.19% in September. THE O National Construction Cost Index (INCC), with a weight of 10% in the IGP-M, rose 0.80% in October, against 0.56% in September.

