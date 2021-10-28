In a letter from the prison, Roberto Jefferson states that Bolsonaro and Flávio became addicted to public money and says he will invite Mourão to the PTB

RIO — In a letter written from the Bangu penitentiary complex, in the West Zone of Rio, former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and his son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) for what they do. describes it as “addiction to the facilities of public money”. He says that by approaching figures from the Centrão, such as Ciro Nogueira and Valdemar da Costa Neto, Bolsonaro surrounded himself with “addicts” and, consequently, became one of them: “Whoever walks with a wolf, a wolf turns, a wolf is. See Flavio”.

— The president tried an impossible coexistence between good and evil. He believed in the facilities of public money. This addiction is worse than the addiction to ecstasy. Anyone who has ecstatic sex has the greatest orgasm or ejaculation that the human body of God can provide. She came with ecstasy, forever dependent on him. He enjoyed the pleasure derived from public money, easily earned, never again giving up that paroxysmal enjoyment that it provides. Bolsonaro surrounded himself with ecstatic addicts with public money; Farias, Valdemar, Ciro Nogueira, will not return to the tracks of austerity of behavior. Who walks with wolf, wolf turns, wolf is. See Flávio – he wrote.

Jefferson also says that the PTB should have its own candidacy next year, and advises the party’s leaders to invite Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) to run for the presidency of the Republic, against the current president.

— Let’s invite Mourao. The PTB will have its own candidacy, perhaps we will support Bolsonaro in the second round.

Jefferson even publicly invited Bolsonaro to join the PTB several times. The president gave signs that he could negotiate with the chief, but talks about membership did not move forward. Currently, the president is between the PL and the PP, two Centrão parties led by Ciro Nogueira and Valdemar da Costa Neto.

The deputy once again defended the undemocratic acts of September 7, and says that the president “weakened” by not moving forward with the demands of the “people who took to the streets”. In the acts, the demonstrators called for military intervention and the removal of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

— All the people took to the streets to say, I authorize, there was no going back, there was no compromise with the old practices. But for some reason, Bolsonaro faltered. There was no way to follow. I write this insomniac. I didn’t close my eyes. That thought burned my eyelashes, I couldn’t close my eyes and sleep. Let’s go by ourselves.

The former deputy had to be admitted to hospital on Sunday in the complex of Bangu 8 due to complications in his health, such as high fever, tachycardia and low blood pressure.

Jefferson returned to prison on the 14th, as determined by minister Alexandre de Moraes, after the politician was discharged from hospital. He had been hospitalized since the beginning of September with a urinary infection and low back pain and was also submitted to a catheterization to unclog an artery.

In addition to being imprisoned, he has already been denounced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for his attacks on institutions. On Sunday night, he excused himself from the PTB presidency indefinitely for the duration of his preventive detention. In a letter, the leader said that he cannot sign documents and attacks MPs from the party who asked for his removal.

Read the full letter:

Bolsonaro was the breakthrough. He was elected to break with an old policy, which had its origins in redemocratization, whatever, a coalition government, each party receives a piece of the administration and pays itself. It’s the people?

“People may splinter”.

The Bolsonaro should have deepened the break, the shocks would have been intense, like the roar of waves on the rocky shorelines. But hungover until this moon cycle passed. When everything, everything, would follow the return of the new leadership. But he was surrounded by the figures of the Centrão, who made him capitulate to the snarls of the beasts hungry for public money. It’s the people? The people would like to see the beasts caged or shot down by the hunters. But the president tried an impossible coexistence between good and evil. He believed in the facilities of public money, This addiction is worse than the addiction to ecstasy, whoever has sex with ecstasy has the greatest orgasm or ejaculation that the human body of God can provide. She came with ecstasy, forever dependent on him. He enjoyed the pleasure derived from public money, easily earned, never again giving up that paroxysmal enjoyment that it provides.

Bolsonaro surrounded himself with ecstatic addicts with public money; Farias, Valdemar, Ciro Nogueira, will not return to the tracks of austerity of behavior. Who walks with wolf, wolf turns, wolf is. See Flavio.

Our path is different. We want a government of the righteous, which congratulates and makes the people proud. A government that doesn’t steal and doesn’t let steal. A government that serves the people, doesn’t use them. A government that works with the power of love, never with the love of power.

You see, when I wanted to build a party based on the honorable expectations of the Brazilian people, I gave up leadership addicted to old practices; Rondon, Albuquerque, Campos, Cristiane, Benito, Armando, Arnon Bezerra, etc…

It’s not easy to make the change, it even hurts us, because we have to reach people we love, but who refuse to understand the new goals.

Bolsonaro needed breaststroke.

if children get in the way, remove them. Valdemar Costa neto and Ciro Nogueira push back any change in practices, towards a new path of austerity and honor.

Breaking with corruption has a weight, it takes people we like. But that’s what people expect.

September 7th was immaculate. All the people took to the streets to say, I authorize, there was no going back, there was no compromise with the old practices. But for some reason, Bolsonaro faltered. There was no way to follow. I write this insomniac. I didn’t close my eyes. That thought burned my eyelashes, I couldn’t close my eyes and sleep.

Let’s go by ourselves.

Let’s invite Mourao. The PTB will have its own candidacy, perhaps we will support Bolsonaro in the second round.

It’s not easy to keep a child away, I know the pain of keeping Cristiane away. But the political project is above sentimental concessions.

Do not compromise with tyranny.

Do not compromise with oppression.

It does not pay homage to the dictatorship, it does not bow to the threats of the arrogant.

Our notice will signal a new path. “Your own candidacy takes precedence over others.”

Gustavo, take the letter to General Mourão. Invite him to the presidential race, whoever knows how to go through the third way, will win the election.

It’s 5:30 am, I haven’t closed my eyes. My head is lit and turned on. It is the fire of the Holy Spirit showing the way forward.

Don’t visit Carminha anymore, she’s a judge, he’s from the Supreme Court. We are politicians, our people are different. We are from another tribe.

Application itself takes precedence.

September 7th is an unfinished day, whoever knows how to build the dream of our people will turn the pages of our leaflet victorious.

God bless our people.

God protect our Brazil.

God is our strength and victory.

Hug.

Roberto Jefferson.

September 7th is an unfinished day.

The people were deceived.