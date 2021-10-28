In a letter, Roberto Jefferson says that Bolsonaro “weakened”

In a letter written from the prison, the licensed national president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, states that the president Jair Bolsonaro capitulated “to the snarls of beasts hungry for public money” and, for some reason, “weakened” after the acts of September 7th. In the text addressed to the party’s lawyer, Jefferson he also declared that the party should seek his own candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic and that his intention is that the current vice president, retired general Hamilton Mourão, should be the candidate.

O state had access to a copy of the five-page manuscript, written from one of the cells in the Penitentiary Complex of Bangu, where the former deputy is being held. In the text, Roberto Jefferson evaluates that Bolsonaro he surrendered to the Centrão and “tried an impossible coexistence between good and evil”.







President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

Pre-trial detained by order of the minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in an inquiry that investigates the action of digital militias against democracy, Jefferson he also stated that Bolsonaro you should even “breast” your children. “If children are in the way, remove them.” According to him, the president “was the rupture”, but he backed off.

“It is not easy to remove a child, I know the pain of removing Cristiane (Brazil). But the political project is above sentimental concessions. One does not compromise with tyranny. One does not compromise with oppression. curve to the threats of the arrogant. Our edict will signal a new path. ‘The candidacy itself takes precedence over the others'”, says another excerpt of the text.

“Bolsonaro surrounded himself with ecstasy addicts with public money; Farias, Valdemar, Ciro Nogueira, will not return to the tracks of austerity of behavior. Who walks with wolf, wolf turns, wolf is. See Flávio,” he wrote Jefferson. He had his mandate as federal deputy revoked in September 2005, for his participation in the monthly allowance, during the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The letter apparently ends a process of rapprochement between the President of the Republic and the PTB. Jefferson, which controls the acronym, opened the party to Bolsonaro. The presidential clan, however, made demands to join the legend – for example, nominating majority candidates in key states.