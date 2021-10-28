In In Times of the Emperor, Pilar prevents Tonico from roasting Eudoro’s fortune: ‘Partners’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) won’t get his hands on Eudoro’s (José Dumont) cotton farm so easily in In Times of the Emperor. Sorry, the colonel will back down and include Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in his will before he dies. “We are now partners, brother-in-law”, will mock the doctor in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The landowner returned to court to repair his mistakes in the Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão newspaper. After seeing Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) being attacked by her husband, he will beg Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) to find a way to get her out of the deputy’s house.

He will also ask Pilar’s forgiveness and reveal that he is proud of his daughter for having become the first doctor in Brazil. The health professional, however, will not be able to prevent the father from dying of tuberculosis and taking a family secret that involves her mother into the grave.

Tonico, for his part, won’t wait for Eudoro’s corpse to cool off before getting his hands on the inheritance in the scenes that will be shown on the next 6th . “Why is this bloodletting unleashed? Painho died two days ago,” Dolores will lament.

“You don’t understand why you don’t have to understand. Lucky to have married a man like me. I was capable of losing all the land and the money he left. The notary will soon arrive and we’ll settle everything”, will return the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero .

Eudoro (José Dumont) in the six o’clock soap opera

will of Eudorus

Tonico will huff with rage when he finds out that his father-in-law left his last wishes in writing when he realized he was going to kick his ass. “The late Mr. Eudoro made a will, before he died, in which he divides all his assets”, the notary will explain. “Divide?”

“Half for your daughter Dolores, and the other half for your daughter Pilar”, will reveal the representative of the registry. “What?” will complain Pedro’s rival (Selton Mello). “That’s right. We’re partners now, brother-in-law,” will fire the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski, who will arrive in time to see the villain foaming with rage.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.