In tests in Brazil, fluvoxamine reduces prolonged hospitalization by Covid – Revista Galileu

In tests in Brazil, fluvoxamine reduces prolonged hospitalization by Covid (Photo: Hal Gatewood/Unsplash)

A new clinical trial carried out with Brazilian patients demonstrated that the use of fluvoxamine reduced the need for prolonged hospitalization in people diagnosed early with Covid-19. Published this Wednesday (27) in The Lancet Global Health, this is the most in-depth study on the treatment with the drug, which is already used in the treatment of depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders (OCD) and anxiety.

According to Edward Mills, a professor at McMaster University in Canada, despite the accelerated development of vaccines and campaigns having contributed to reduce cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the infection by Sars-CoV-2 continues to pose a risk in countries with limited resources. “The identification of cost-effective, widely available and effective therapies against Covid-19 is therefore very important, and the adaptation of existing drugs that already have known safety standards is of special interest,” says the study’s co-principal investigator in note sent to the press.

baptized of together, the research set out to investigate the effectiveness of eight Covid-19-adapted treatments in high-risk adult patients. Trials involving fluvoxamine began in January 2021 and included unvaccinated Brazilians who were symptomatic, had tested positive for the disease and had at least one condition that placed them in the risk group.

The researchers administered two 100-milligram doses of fluvoxamine daily to 741 participants for 10 days, while the other 756 received placebo. After that, all were observed for another 28 days, and the main expectation was to understand how the treatment reduced the need for hospitalization or intensive care of Covid-19.

Of those who received the drug, 10.6% (or 79 people) needed intensive medical care for more than six hours. In the control group, the number rose to 15.7%, that is, 119 patients spent the same period in the emergency. According to the study, with fluvoxamine, the absolute reduction in the risk of a prolonged hospital stay was 5% and the relative reduction reached 32%.

Although mortality was not the primary focus, a secondary analysis indicated that, in participants who received at least 80% of the medication doses, there was only one death in the fluvoxamine group compared to 12 deaths in the placebo group.

“Our results are in line with previous and smaller trials. Given fluvoxamine’s safety, tolerance, ease of use, low cost and wide availability, the findings may have an important influence on national and international guidelines for the management of Covid-19”, comments lead co-author Gilmar Reis, who works as a researcher at the Cardresearch and at the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais (PUC Minas).

But one of the limitations of the study is that, despite being widely available, the drug is not on the World Health Organization (WHO) List of Essential Medicines. Currently used to treat mental health conditions such as depression and OCD, it works as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), as does fluoxetine—another antidepressant that, in turn, is on the WHO list.

Now, researchers consider it essential to determine whether the combination of fluvoxamine with other drugs would provide better effects, in addition to verifying whether the drugs could actually be used against Covid-19. And they also point out that the success of treatment to prevent more severe forms of the disease is closely related to a diagnosis that is still in the early stages of coronavirus infection.

The drug was chosen for trials because of its anti-inflammatory properties. “Fluvoxamine can reduce the production of inflammatory molecules called cytokines, which can be triggered by the infection by Sars-CoV-2”, explains co-author and professor at Washington University in St. Louis, USA, Angela Reiersen.