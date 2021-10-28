in the duel between Tati and Rico, who leaves?

Four people ended up on the reality show’s sixth field, but the real fight seems to be between only two of this week’s farmers: Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra-Barraco. Who among them should leave the program? Vote for the DCI 2021 Farm poll and let us know what you think.

The Farm 2021 Poll

Rivalry

The duo doesn’t get along well in confinement, they’ve had a big fight and are constantly criticizing each other. In recent days, during the reality show’s weekend party, the singer needled the comedian by playing a prank on him and pretending that he had hidden drinks during the celebration. Enraged, Rico said he was being provoked by the singer and released the verb to his colleagues.

The man from Ceará said how much he thought his colleague in confinement was lazy and that she was arrogant, as she thought she was the public’s favorite. The next day, a dynamic with the pawns was recorded and the funkeira accused Rico of paying call boys, so she decided to take money from him during the game. Vote for DCI’s The Farm 2021 poll.

The exchange of barbs between them is so great that the fight started to affect things out here too, between the teams that take care of the participants’ social networks. On Rico’s Twitter, there was a comment about Tati’s speech when he mentioned the call boys and there was a pun with the name of the girl, “Tati Breaks Prostitution”. The funkeiro team was not happy with the attitude and countered by calling Rico a “furico”. Vote for the A Fazenda 2021 poll and tell who deserves to leave!

How is the vote so far?

For now, the fight in the DCI A Farm 2021 poll over who should leave is between Tati and Rico. The person appears in the first position of the partial, with 41.68% of the public’s votes. Rico comes next with 25.35% of the votes to leave. The difference between them is 16.33% so far – The poll totals more than 30,000 votes at the moment.

However, despite the fight to see who is left between Tati and Rico, the funkeira still has a chance to escape, as she will hold the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday night, October 27th. Rico is already in the hot seat of the week, as he was vetoed from the dispute for the hat. Vote in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and give your opinion as to whether it’s Tati or Rico.

Related – See how the farm 2021 was