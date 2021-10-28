In the ‘Encontro’, Fábio Assunção cites the death of an actor who is alive | Television

Fabio AssunçãoReproduction/Globe
Rio – Fábio Assunção participated in the “Encounter”, this Wednesday morning, to honor the author Gilberto Braga, who died this Tuesday, victim of a generalized infection. At one point in his conversation with journalist Patrícia Poeta, Fábio mentioned names of other significant losses for TV this year, but he committed a faux pas by mentioning the name of actor Otávio Augusto, who didn’t die. On the contrary, it is alive.
On Twitter, netizens echoed the situation. “Fábio Assunção ‘killing’ actor Otávio Augusto live, and da Silva himself remains very much alive. My father’s faux pas,” commented one. “Otavio Augusto didn’t die, no, Fábio Assunção… I think he changed someone’s name”, pondered another.
Fábio Assunção “killing” actor Otávio Augusto live, and da Silva himself remains very much alive. my father’s faux pas #Meeting
— Thewillsilva (@Thewillsilva1) October 27, 2021
Otavio augusto ñ died ñ Fábio assumed… I think he changed someone’s name… #Meeting
— JLEC (@XXJLeoXX) October 27, 2021
After the confusion, the presenter corrected the actor and reiterated that Otávio Augusto is alive. Check out other reactions on social media:
Fábio assumes speaking at the meeting about the deaths of this year and says “we lost Otávio Augusto…” Since the man is alive pic.twitter.com/eXaiT3utUb
— Monaáspera (@florensce000000) October 27, 2021
Fábio Assunção talking on Globo that Otávio Augusto died, I was surprised, I went to research and the man is very much alive
— chrys (@DomChrystian) October 27, 2021