In the ‘Encontro’, Fábio Assunção cites the death of an actor who is alive | Television



Fábio Assunção – Reproduction/Globe

Published 10/27/2021 12:24 | Updated 10/27/2021 12:36 PM

Rio – Fábio Assunção participated in the “Encounter”, this Wednesday morning, to honor the author Gilberto Braga, who died this Tuesday, victim of a generalized infection. At one point in his conversation with journalist Patrícia Poeta, Fábio mentioned names of other significant losses for TV this year, but he committed a faux pas by mentioning the name of actor Otávio Augusto, who didn’t die. On the contrary, it is alive.

On Twitter, netizens echoed the situation. “Fábio Assunção ‘killing’ actor Otávio Augusto live, and da Silva himself remains very much alive. My father’s faux pas,” commented one. “Otavio Augusto didn’t die, no, Fábio Assunção… I think he changed someone’s name”, pondered another.