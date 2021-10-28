Indy negotiates with Disney channels broadcast on closed TV and streaming

Indy 2022 may have new broadcast homes in Brazil (Photo: Chris Owens/Indycar)

Indy may gain new broadcasting options on closed TV and streaming. O BIG PRIZE You can confirm that the category has advanced negotiations with Disney channels for airing on both platforms. The initial information was given by Flavio Ricco’s Blog, from R7 portal.

By the sides of Disney channels, the deal is considered “practically” closed, found the BIG PRIZE. The Image Group, holder of the broadcasting rights for the category, still has a proposal on the table from the FOX Lauman group, from Mexico, which intends to invest more and more in Indy due to Patricio O’Ward’s performance, the GP also learned. The situation tends to be defined in mid-November.

In any case, whatever scenario the rights holder chooses, the agreement will involve all of Latin America, something that did not happen before, when Brazil negotiated individually.

After many years of Band with broadcasting rights and the last of them with Indy relegated to closed TV, at BandSports, the category returned to open TV at the hands of TV Cultura, which also passed the 2021 Formula E championship. you can find Closed TV and streaming, where you went with DAZN, in parallel with the Band at the end of the cycle.

Indy can also pass the Star+ in 2022 (Photo: IndyCar)

The only Brazilian confirmed on the grid so far is Helio Castroneves, who returns to racing full time, but for Meyer Shank, the team for which he debuted in some races in 2021 and won the 500 Miles in Indianapolis. Álex Palou was the champion of last season, in his first year of Ganassi.

Indy’s story on Brazilian TV

Band was the first broadcaster in Brazil to broadcast Indy on open TV, back in the 1980s, driven by the rise of Emerson Fittipaldi in the category. With Luciano do Valle as its main voice, the São Paulo channel helped the championship gain popularity here. It was then that, in the early 1990s, the first cycle of the Band with Indy ended.

The championship then began to be shown by the extinct TV Manchete, between 1993 and 1994, before having the rights acquired by SBT from the following season. 1995 was the last year for Indy before the split between CART and IRL, which took the main race on the calendar, the Indianapolis 500 Miles, but without the main drivers, who followed with CART. Band, then, became the official broadcaster to broadcast the IRL races, while SBT got the most famous division.

Álex Palou was the great champion of Indy in 2021 (Photo: IndyCar)

Since then, the Morumbi radio station has been a kind of synonym for Indy in Brazil. The Band suffered a great loss in 2014, when Luciano do Valle died of a heart attack. Téo José, who was already narrating for the channel, assumed the position of #1, staying there until the beginning of 2018, when he left the station.

From then onwards, Band and BandSports broadcasts were led by Eduardo Vaz or Celso Miranda in the narration, with comments by Felipe Giaffone. But the commentator left the group to assume the role at Globo, being confirmed, at the end of 2019, as Reginaldo Leme’s replacement.

It was also in 2019 that the DAZN streaming service started showing Indy in Brazil. DAZN and Band broadcast the 2019 and 2020 seasons together.

In 2021, once again on top of the tie, the category surprised by signing with TV Cultura, following on open TV, but in a new house, which, incidentally, remains in 2022. In general, the station remained in fifth place in the audience during the tests, with Geferson Kern and Rodrigo Mattar in the transmissions.