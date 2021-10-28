Inflation had a ball all over the world, in BC and in the market – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

The founding partner and president of Verde Asset Management, Luis Stuhlberger, assesses that the behavior of inflation in Brazil “has given everyone a dance”, at the Central Bank, economists and the market. Price indices are continually beating forecasts and the manager believes they will start to fall, but interest rates will need to stay high for at least a year.

In the beginning, the prevailing interpretation of inflation in the United States and Europe was that the movement was “transitory”. In Brazil, there was also this view, although there was an assessment that inflation in services was always stronger in giving in here, said the manager.

At the same time, food and commodity inflation is spreading across the service sector at an accelerated pace. “This is something that was not expected by the Central Bank.”

For Stuhlberger, the BC will have to accelerate the rise in interest rates, but that will not do any good if there is fiscal irresponsibility in Brasília and a populist policy. In other words, BC cannot control everything alone. Today, there is no guarantee that the government, under pressure from the political class, will not want to break the ceiling at a stronger level in 2022.

Regarding the 2022 elections, the Verde partner says that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is almost right in the second round. The question is the viability of the third way. “We think that there are estimates today that 30% to 40% of voters who do not want either Lula or Bolsonaro want a third way,” he said, at an Anbima event.

