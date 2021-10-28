Inflation-linked assets are the best bet now, analysts say

Minister Paulo Guedes’ “license to spend” aggravated the situation of fiscal deterioration, leading investors and market specialists to deepen the perception that the time is now to seek protection against inflation.

Over the past few days, the DI contracts, which serve as a reference for interest expectations, fired, in a reflection of the expectations of investors that the risk on public accounts will lead to a flight of foreign capital.

The outflow of dollars tends to aggravate the rise in prices, which would force the Central Bank to increase the pace of the rise in interest rates, the Selic — and, with that, the remuneration on money. Fiscal risk appears in every recent statement by the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

The monetary authority decides, this Wednesday (27), the new basic interest rate, with market bets concentrated in an increase of 1.25 percentage point to 1.5 pp — which would take the Selic, currently at 6.25%, to 7.50% or 7.75%.

The return of fixed income

Investors who, until a few months ago, heard that it was best to diversify resources with the stock market, now has a scenario in which even investment in the stock market must take the inflation component deeper — with companies that have contracts linked to to IPCA or who are able to pass on high prices, for example.

“It is the rebirth, with great force, of fixed income”, summarizes the analyst and consultant Beto Assad, from the investment platform Kinvo.

Assad highlights that all Titles treasure IPCA+ already have a real yield above 5%, in a scenario where inflation in 12 months reaches 10.15%. “I prefer to be more conservative at the moment and protect myself, because we still don’t know where prices will end up”, he comments.

See how Treasury IPCA+ rates appeared on the Tesouro Direto website this Tuesday:

Title Annual profitability Due date TREASURY IPCA+ 2026 IPCA + 5.18% 08/15/2026 TREASURY IPCA+ 2035 IPCA + 5.33% 05/15/2035 TREASURY IPCA+ 2045 IPCA + 5.33% 05/15/2045 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2030 IPCA + 5.29% 08/15/2030 TREASURY IPCA+ with semiannual interest 2040 IPCA + 5.35% 08/15/2040 TREASURY IPCA+ with half-yearly interest 2055 IPCA + 5.41% 05/15/2055

Why the IPCA

The Treasury IPCA+2026, the shortest term, was on this Tuesday (26) with the annual return of the official inflation index added to a rate of 5.18%.

The 2024 prefixed rate offered a yield of 11.69% and the 2024 Treasury Selic had a basic interest rate plus 0.1208%.

The investor can make money in the short term with the pre-fixed, taking advantage of the high interest curve – the DIs they trade at around 8.5% and 11.50% for January 2022 and January 2023, respectively.

The issue is that, depending on the Copom decision on Wednesday, the increase may decelerate again, reducing the spread between the real Selic and future expectations.

See how the rates for the preset Treasury and Selic this Tuesday:

Title Annual profitability Due date 2024 PREFIXED TREASURE 11.69% 07/01/2024 2026 PREFIXED TREASURE 11.75% 01/01/2026 PREFIXED TREASURY with half-yearly interest 2031 11.96% 01/01/2031 TREASURY SELIC 2024 SELIC + 0.1208% 09/01/2024 TREASURY SELIC 2027 SELIC + 0.2650% 03/01/2027

Financial planner and real estate value consultant Helio Fugagnoli Neto recommends that investors with a more aggressive profile follow the IPCA and gradually start directing resources to a pre-fixed rate of two years.

Bonds pegged to the IPCA can catch in the short term with investors’ nervousness, in an effect known as mark-to-market: the rates embedded in assets charged by the market increase, bringing down the price of securities for those who want to sell the asset before maturity.

This is what happens this year with the IPCA+ 2045 Treasury, for example, which accumulates a drop of around 30%. Whoever decides to sell now, loses money. “The ideal is to keep the investment applied until maturity and leave the operation to the professionals in the short term”, says Fugagnoli.

The expert recommends not taking money from what is already invested, but balancing the portfolio with the next contributions.

CDBs, LCIs and LCAs can also surf with inflation

The dynamics on the IPCA are valid for any post-fixed remuneration, including the CDBs, recalls the economist and partner at BRA Investimentos, john beck.

The expert recommends searching for bank certificates available on large platforms, but respecting the limit of R$ 250,000 that is covered by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund).

Beck cites the CDB of large banks – Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Itaú – whose credit risk is very low, but he also says to note the rating risk rating of smaller institutions – which are those that tend to offer CDBs with larger yields.

The tip would be valid for LCIs (Real Estate Credit Bills) and LCAs (Agribusiness Credit Bills), since the issuers are the same. What changes is the sector to which the resources are directed.

LCI and LCA are still exempt from charging Income tax, as opposed to CDBs (22.5% to 15% on appreciation) – which does not guarantee that LCIs and LCAs are always the best option: maturity and type of remuneration must be taken into account.

CDB and LCI are subject to a Financial Transaction Tax for investments redeemed within a period of less than 30 days.

And the actions?

Amid a sharp fall in the Ibovespa and the volatility of recent days, it is natural to expect that multimarket funds have a poor performance, says Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

He recalls that in a scenario of high interest rates, companies such as insurance companies, banks and power transmission/distribution/generation companies tend to benefit. The first two with the increase in credit and the third with the transfer of prices.

“These are companies that will not have a major impact on revenue,” says Costa.

at the other end, there are companies that depend on credit, such as construction companies, and companies whose growth expectations are more distant – notably the techs. But the expert defends the need to take actions. “They are a real asset and they appreciate”, he comments.

Costa also recalls the need to allocate resources abroad, which is not susceptible to Brazil risk and has a larger base of listed companies.