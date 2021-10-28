Influencer criticized for photo essay next to her father’s open casket defends herself and explains why the images

WL! An American digital influencer decided to defend herself on Wednesday (27), after causing controversy on social networks. Jayne Rivera, 20, was criticized after doing a kind of photo shoot during the wake of her own father, Jose Antonio Rivera. In the records, she appears in a little black dress, in front of the coffin, while doing different poses.

In an interview with NBC News, the girl stated that “understood the negative reception” of the photos, but clarified that they were taken “with the best intention, in a way that the father would have approved if he were still alive“. “Everyone handles the loss of a loved one in their own way. Some are more traditional, while others may seem taboo.“, pointed out the girl, in a statement released yesterday.

“For me, I looked at the celebration as if my father were at my side, posing for the camera as he has on many other occasions.“, continued Jayne. The influencer explained that she posted the photos on the day they were taken, Sunday (24), more than a week after her father’s death, which happened on October 11th.

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

“Fly, butterfly. Rest in peace, father. You were my best friend. a life well lived“, wrote the girl in the post that went viral. “There’s nothing wrong with what I posted, and I defend itshe told NBC. Because of her work as a digital influencer, Rivera explained that her father often appeared in her Instagram posts and she felt it was appropriate to tell followers about his death.

Continues after Advertising

“I worked hard for eight long years to build my audience. Outsiders judge a book by its cover without pausing to understand the book’s hidden intentions or meanings.“, argued the young woman. According to her, Instagram has deactivated her account “for no reason“. Jayne even looked for the platform, as “no community guidelines were broken when the photos were posted.“but had no answers.

Despite having lost her Instagram account for a while, Rivera’s TikTok profile is still active, with more than 300,000 followers. “People will disagree anyway, and I’m used to it. I’m a Rivera and I know my dad is proud of me and the turn of things. he will never be forgotten“he stated.