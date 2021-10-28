Influencer criticized for taking sexy photos in front of a coffin with her father’s body at a wake

An influencer from Miami (Florida, USA) is being heavily criticized on social media after post a series of sexy photos taken in front of your father’s open casket during the recent wake.

In the eight photos posted on Instagram, which have now been deleted, Jayne appears smirking and even lifting one leg, with eyes closed and chin on left shoulder, in front of the coffin. The 20-year-old model appears wearing a fitted black suit dress with a long sleeve and socks. “The butterfly flew”, posted.

Jayne Rivera poses in front of her father’s body at a wake Photo: Reproduction

The pose with one leg raised was common in the clicks posted by Jayne on social networks, in which she gained fame and admirers for posts about travel, bikinis and fashion in general:

The influencer’s posts did not go down well with its followers and with many internet users who knew it only because of the “funeral rehearsal”. Many described their act as “vile” and “disrespectful” and criticized her for turning a funeral into a photo shoot.

Jayne Rivera poses in front of her father’s body Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Jayne Rivera at her father’s wake Photo: Reproduction

“Not cool Jayne, your dad was a decorated veteran”, protested an internet user.

“A photo shoot in front of his body?! Really? What class!”, joked another.

The American, under a lot of pressure, decided to leave Instagram. She did not comment on the episode.