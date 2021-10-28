Influencer poses for photos in front of a coffin with his father’s body at a wake

An influencer from Miami (Florida, USA) is being heavily criticized on social media after posting a series of sexy photos taken in front of her father’s open casket during the recent wake. In the eight photos posted on Instagram, which have now been deleted, Jayne appears smirking and even lifting one of her legs, with her eyes closed and her chin on her left shoulder, in front of the coffin. The 20-year-old model appears wearing a fitted black suit dress with a long sleeve and socks. “The butterfly flew,” he posted.

The influencer’s posts didn’t go down well with her followers and with many internet users who only got to know her because of the “funeral rehearsal” (Photo: Reproduction / Social Network )

The pose with one leg raised was common in the clicks posted by Jayne on social networks, in which she gained fame and admirers for posts about travel, bikinis and fashion in general: The influencer’s posts did not go down well with her followers and with many netizens who met only because of the “funeral rehearsal”. Many described her act as “vile” and “disrespectful” and criticized her for turning a funeral into a photo shoot.

“It’s not cool Jayne, your dad was a decorated veteran,” protested one netizen. “A photo shoot in front of his body?! Really? What class!”, joked another. The American, under a lot of pressure, decided to leave Instagram. She did not comment on the episode.