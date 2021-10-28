Influencer takes photo shoots next to her father’s open casket at wake and gets blasted on the web

We always think not, but the Internet never fails to surprise us… This Tuesday (26), influencer Jayne Rivera was heavily attacked after doing a photo shoot in an unusual location: her own father’s wake. The subject made people talk on social media and brought a series of criticisms to the Florida, USA resident, who ended up disabling her profile.

Jayne posed for the flashbulbs while standing beside her father’s open coffin. The influencer, who has more than 300,000 followers on TikTok, did a series of poses – smiling, taking close-ups, and even making a prayerful gesture with her hands. “Butterfly, fly away. Rest in peace, Papi, you were my best friend. A life well lived”, she wrote in the Instagram post caption, as she would have even used a #Dadless (or “dadless”) hashtag. Check out the images:

The post didn’t take long to circulate on the web, while netizens claimed that it was “disgusting”, “filthy”, and that it gave a great image of who she would be. “’Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like doing photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yes, that’s him in the coffin’. She posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses”, a boy was surprised. “This Instagram model’s father passed away… and she did a photo shoot with the open casket”, shocked Mac McCann.

“Hi, my name is Jayne Rivera and I like taking photo shoots during my dad’s funeral. Yup, that’s him in the casket.”

She’s posted EIGHT photos on Instagram in various poses.

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IN80MOvm4V — Myron My (@myronmy9) October 26, 2021

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

While some said not to judge Rivera’s attitude, others failed to understand the act. “I already see a lot of responses saying that we shouldn’t judge etc. In fact, I’m trying to be a less critical person. But there are limits. This… this I judge”, wrote a network user. Another profile released the cover of a book and pointed out that this would be a reflection of a “culture of narcissism”.

I already see replies here saying we shouldn’t judge etc. I am indeed trying to be a much less judgmental person. There are limits though. This… this I judge. — TheGrandSophy (@TheGrandSophy1) October 26, 2021

A man identified as Johnny said he almost did something similar. “My dad passed away a month ago and I almost took a selfie with his body before he was cremated. I mean, think about it, this is the last time you’ll see that person’s face in real life.”, reported. However, another account from the network warned that the issue is more about this exposure: “I took a picture of my cat when he died, surrounded by flowers in the box, before he was burned – but I didn’t post it anywhere and I didn’t take pictures with hot poses in front of his body and posted it on Instagram”.

I took a photo of my cat when he died surrounded by flowers in the box before he was buried- but I didn’t post it anywhere and I didn’t take hot posed photos in front of his dead body and post it on Instagram lmao — PK (@peirslouise) October 26, 2021

Finally, there were still people who made fun of the tone of the post in this unusual scene. Many remembered posts in which people took pictures at the funerals of their enemies. Look that:

Nothing will ever top this pic.twitter.com/FPcAbBEQrf — ‘CFC’ (@dlaniger22) October 27, 2021

After everything that happened, Jayne Rivera’s followers asked her to delete the posts and apologize for her post. However, she went further and deleted her Instagram profile, which had more than 80,000 followers. However, so far, she has not taken any position on the situation, and has not apologized for what happened.