Instagram: Stories link figurine reaches all users

This Wednesday (27), Instagram announced that the “link figurine” in Stories, a substitute for the “drag up” gesture, will be made available to all accounts on the platform. The novelty has been tested since mid-July, but should be distributed gradually to all users with the end of the first version.

In the coming ones, Instagram cites, the link card will also receive updates that should give “people more creative control, including text customization and new colors.” To use the new feature, the path is well known by users:

Access Stories and capture a photo or video (or upload)

Tap the stickers icon, which is in the upper right corner

Tap on the link picture and add a valid URL

Then just tap “Done” and adjust the position of the sticker

Links

The platform highlighted that the functionality “has gained even more relevance in the last year” and that it can benefit content creators, companies, artists and more users. For now, it is possible that not all users have immediate access to the card, which should be made available gradually to the entire base.

Instagram also reinforces, in a statement, that link sharing via Stories can also be removed from accounts that violate usage policies.